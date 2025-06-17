MENAFN - Pressat)– TELF AG has published a new article exploring the diverse properties and wide-ranging applications of copper alloys, highlighting their critical role in modern industry and the global energy transition.

Drawing on key insights from TELF AG founder, Stanislav Kondrashov, the article traces copper's enduring significance from ancient times to its pivotal role in today's electrification and renewable energy sectors.“Copper is one of the great enablers of the energy transition,” as stated by TELF AG in the article. Its exceptional conductivity, corrosion resistance, and versatility make copper alloys indispensable in industries ranging from electronics to construction, and from healthcare to transportation.

According to the article, copper alloys-formed by combining copper with elements like zinc, tin, nickel, and aluminium-enhance copper's natural properties, such as durability and resistance, opening the door to new applications. As the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov points out in the article, these improvements are particularly valuable in renewable energy technologies, where copper alloys contribute to the performance of wind turbines, photovoltaic systems, and electric vehicles.

“Among the most strategic characteristics of copper alloys are their conductivity and corrosion resistance,” the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov notes. These properties enable their use in high-demand contexts like energy storage systems, smart grids, and marine environments. The article also highlights the adaptability of copper alloys, which can be manufactured in various forms-bars, plates, tubes, wires, and discs-to suit specific industrial needs.

The article provides a detailed overview of major copper alloy types, including:



Bronzes (copper-tin alloys), valued for corrosion resistance;

Brass (copper-zinc alloys), known for excellent workability;

Copper-nickel alloys , used extensively in marine applications and heat exchangers;

Copper-beryllium , prized for its elasticity and hardness in precision instruments; Copper-silver alloys , enhancing electrical components and conductors.

As the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov emphasises in the article, copper alloys also maintain copper's natural antibacterial properties, making them ideal for use in healthcare and food sectors. Additionally, their aesthetic versatility-offering finishes in red, yellow, gold, and bronze-makes them popular in architectural and decorative applications.

“Even thousands of years after its first use, copper continues to amaze,” says TELF AG founder Stanislav Kondrashov in the article. The breadth of copper alloy applications spans electronics, renewable energy, naval systems, automotive components, and beyond-demonstrating their unmatched adaptability and strategic value in today's fast-evolving technological landscape.