MENAFN - Pressat)– The founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, has published a new in-depth article shedding light on the unique properties and diverse industrial applications of copper alloys-materials that are proving to be indispensable in today's technological and energy landscape.

The article, titled“Copper Alloys: Properties and Common Industrial Uses”, offers a comprehensive look at the characteristics of these versatile materials and explains why they are so crucial to a broad range of modern industries. Drawing from historical context and today's innovation-driven demands, the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, connects copper's ancient legacy with its role as a vital component in the ongoing global energy transition.

“Copper is one of the great enablers of the energy transition,” as explained by the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, in the article. Its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and remarkable ductility make copper-and its alloys-a fundamental resource in electrification efforts worldwide. These efforts include the expansion of renewable energy technologies, smart grid systems, and electric mobility.

The article details how copper alloys, formed by combining copper with other metals such as zinc, tin, nickel, aluminium, silver, and beryllium, enhance and expand upon copper's natural properties. As the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, points out in the article, these alloys offer improved strength, durability, and versatility-qualities that make them ideal for use in challenging environments and advanced applications.

In renewable energy, for instance, copper alloys are integral to the construction of wind turbines, photovoltaic systems, and energy storage units, where high performance and long-term reliability are critical. The article also highlights copper alloys' continued use in electric vehicles and their supporting infrastructure, thanks to their superior conductivity and mechanical resilience.

Beyond energy applications, copper alloys are widely used in:



The electronics industry (printed circuit boards, connectors, conductors);

The construction industry (plumbing, roofing, decorative architecture);

Marine environments (propellers, heat exchangers, cupro nickel pipes); Healthcare and food sectors , where their natural antibacterial properties are highly valued.

The article provides an accessible overview of the primary types of copper alloys, including bronzes , brasses , copper-nickel alloys , copper-beryllium alloys , and copper-silver alloys -each selected for specific industrial needs based on its distinct performance characteristics.

As the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, notes in the article, copper alloys are not only functional but also aesthetically valuable. Their diverse range of colours-including red, yellow, gold, and bronze-makes them a popular choice in both decorative and architectural contexts.

Perhaps most importantly, the article emphasises copper alloys' adaptability. They can be easily processed into various forms-bars, plates, tubes, wires, and discs-allowing them to meet the unique requirements of countless industries worldwide.

“Even thousands of years after its first use, copper continues to amaze,” the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, concludes in the article.“Copper alloys combine the natural strengths of copper with those of other materials, giving rise to highly valuable solutions for modern technology and industry. From healthcare to electronics, from renewable energy to construction, the possibilities are endless.”