Air India Cancels Six International Flights


2025-06-17 10:10:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Air India on Tuesday cancelled six international flights, including London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai, due to varied reasons and enhanced checks of its aircraft fleet.

The other Air India flights cancelled during the day are Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris and Mumbai-San Francisco, according to the airline.

Earlier in the day, Air India cancelled its Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight on account of non-availability of aircraft.

The airline said his is part of DGCA checks of all Air India flights across India, it said.

Air India operates B 787-8 Dreamliners to the UK and Europe.

