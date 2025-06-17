Four Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held With Contraband Substance In Jammu

The raids took place in Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts.

Amarish Kumar, a resident of Piparpanti Koila Khagaria in Bihar, was nabbed after 1.6 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession in the Ramgarh area of Samba this morning, a police spokesman said.

He said Kumar was residing in the Bari Brahmana area and was intercepted by a police party when he was seen moving suspiciously near the Swankha village.

Harpreet Singh along with a juvenile, both residents of the Taran Taran area of Punjab, were arrested after 51.06 gm of heroin was recovered from them during checking at the Phalote area of Nagri in Kathua district, the spokesman said.

He said the duo were on their way to the Phalote area of Kathua from Punjab when they were stopped by police for checking near the expressway.

Another drug peddler Aqib Ganie, a resident of Srinagar, was nabbed along with 10.51 gm of heroin during vehicle checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, the spokesman said.

He said all four arrested drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are going on.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now