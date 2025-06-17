Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held With Contraband Substance In Jammu

Four Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held With Contraband Substance In Jammu


2025-06-17 10:10:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four inter-state drug peddlers including a juvenile were arrested along with narcotic substances in three districts of the Jammu region on Tuesday, police said.

The raids took place in Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts.

Amarish Kumar, a resident of Piparpanti Koila Khagaria in Bihar, was nabbed after 1.6 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession in the Ramgarh area of Samba this morning, a police spokesman said.

He said Kumar was residing in the Bari Brahmana area and was intercepted by a police party when he was seen moving suspiciously near the Swankha village.

Harpreet Singh along with a juvenile, both residents of the Taran Taran area of Punjab, were arrested after 51.06 gm of heroin was recovered from them during checking at the Phalote area of Nagri in Kathua district, the spokesman said.

Read Also Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under PIT-NDPS, PSA In Jammu, Kathua 2 Drug Peddlers in J&K Get 5 Year Jail, Rs 50K Fine

He said the duo were on their way to the Phalote area of Kathua from Punjab when they were stopped by police for checking near the expressway.

Another drug peddler Aqib Ganie, a resident of Srinagar, was nabbed along with 10.51 gm of heroin during vehicle checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, the spokesman said.

He said all four arrested drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are going on.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN17062025000215011059ID1109686172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search