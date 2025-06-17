ACB Files Disproportionate Assets Case Against Patwari In North Kashmir's Kupwara

According to a statement, a verification was conducted by ACB into the allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets raised by one Ayoub Khan S/o Gulsheer Khan R/o Doniwari Lolab, Patwari in revenue department on receipt of a complaint.

The statement reads that it was alleged in the complaint that the patwari is leading a grandiose lifestyle besides being the owner of large number of orchards and agricultural land, houses at Bemina, Srinagar/Doniwari Lolab, and possessing number of cars and has spent hefty amount on admission of his wards in professional colleges as donations etc.

“The discreet verification revealed that during the check period, the patwari has incurred huge expenditures and accumulated/raised various assets, which were prima facie disproportionate to his known sources of income,” it reads.

“The details of assets/expenditures revealed during verification are purchased land at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina Srinagar & constructed double floor house on the said land, constructed a double floor house at Doniwari Lolab,Kupwara, purchased a Venue Hyundai car & a two-Wheeler, huge expenditures incurred on re-payment of Bank loans., expenditure on education of his children i.e, MBBS admission outside country & admission in Nursing stream at Nursing College Amritsar,” it reads.

It added that the verification revealed that immediately after receipt of complaint against suspect, he started securing frequent Bank loans i.e, to the tune of Rs 75 lac in order to disguise his illegal /unknown sources of income & to hoodwink enquiry officer.

“The acts of omission & commission on part of suspect patwari constitute cognizable offence of criminal misconduct punishable under section 5 (1) (e) r/w section 5 (2) of the J&K P.C Act Svt, 2006 against the accused public servant. Accordingly, case FIR No. 03/2025 under section 5 (1) (e) r/w 5(2) of the J&K P.C Act Svt, 2006 was registered on 16-06-2025 against the accused patwari”.

The statement reads that immediately after registration of the case search warrants were obtained from Anti-Corruption court Baramulla and searches were conducted at different places belonging to accused person

“During searches various incriminating material including the receipts of purchase of gold articles, receipts of purchase of iPhone 15 & 15 pro & other items pertaining to the investigations of the case, were recovered and seized in the presence of magistrates & witnesses as per procedure under law. Further investigations are going on,” it added.

