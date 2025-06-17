403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the launch of the ZenaDrone's IQ Nano, a compact autonomous indoor drone, for US Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and government use to innovate applications including inventory management, facility security, and search and rescue. Following recent US Executive Order policy directives aimed at fast-tracking DoD adoption of secure US-made drones and streamlining procurement, the company plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certification, followed by Blue UAS certification required to be officially recognized as a secure and mission-ready drone supplier to US military customers.“New policy directives have cleared regulatory hurdles and aligned procurement to supercharge US defense drone manufacturers,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“As defense agencies navigate an increasingly complex security and logistics landscape, autonomous AI technologies like the IQ Nano indoor drone are critical to maintain a tactical edge. By automating and streamlining tasks like inventory management, security, reconnaissance, and search and rescue, it frees personnel to focus on strategic decision-making, ultimately enhancing mission success and protecting lives.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 2 cents at $5.07.
