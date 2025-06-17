Freight Broker Business Academy, Founded By Victor Mason, Announces Launch Opening Remote Career Paths In Logistics

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Freight Broker Business Academy, a comprehensive mentorship program designed to help aspiring freight agents gain the skills, tools, and support needed to succeed in the logistics industry, regardless of their background, today announced its official launch.







The academy arrives at a time when remote career options are in high demand, particularly in essential industries like freight and transportation. As more individuals explore alternative work paths that offer flexibility and autonomy, the Freight Broker Business Academy provides structured guidance to help newcomers break into freight brokerage-an industry historically known for its barriers to entry.

"One of the biggest obstacles we eliminate is industry gatekeeping," said Mason. "Freight brokerage has often been limited to insiders with years of experience or connections. Our goal is to open the doors and make the path more accessible."

The 8-week curriculum includes live coaching, foundational training, sales instruction, direct freight agent placement opportunities, and a dedicated track tailored for individuals transitioning from trucking careers. Participants also gain lifetime access to training materials, ongoing community support, and workflow templates that streamline business setup.

What sets the Freight Broker Business Academy apart is its emphasis on execution. Rather than focusing solely on concepts, the program walks participants through the actual steps involved in launching and growing a freight brokerage business. Its six-stage framework covers the full journey-from learning industry fundamentals to managing clients and scaling operations.

"Most programs teach theory-we focus on action," Mason explained. "We guide our students through every stage of the process so they can move forward with confidence."

Designed to support students from all walks of life, the program has attracted aspiring entrepreneurs, former 9-5 employees, truck drivers, and stay-at-home parents-all drawn by the flexibility and relevance of the freight industry. While results vary by participant, many graduates report successfully applying the program's methods to begin building their own client pipelines and operations.

In addition to technical training, the academy works to dispel common misconceptions about the industry-such as the need for a commercial driver's license (CDL), previous experience, or a large upfront investment. The program emphasizes accessibility, transparency, and clarity, aiming to help students avoid common pitfalls.

Looking ahead, Mason plans to expand the academy's offerings with advanced tracks in specialized freight niches and collaborative partnerships with logistics companies seeking to onboard new remote agents.

Enrollment for the current cohort is now open. Space is limited to maintain the integrity of small-group coaching and personalized support. Participants receive ongoing mentorship beyond the initial program, ensuring continued development and career progress.

"My goal is to build a community of independent freight professionals who thrive in this digital economy," said Mason. "We're not just teaching logistics-we're creating pathways to meaningful, sustainable careers."

About Freight Broker Business Academy

Founded by logistics expert Victor Mason , the Freight Broker Business Academy offers comprehensive, execution-driven training and mentorship for individuals interested in entering the freight brokerage industry. With a focus on accessibility and practical skill-building, the academy helps students navigate the logistics space with confidence and support. For more information, visit .