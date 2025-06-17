Bayhorse Silver Samples, Silver Mineralization Intersection At The Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. With Two Assay Samples From The First 1.5 M (5Ft) Averaging 1104 G/T (35.46 Opt)
|width ft
|opt
|g/t
|Interval
|ft
|m
|70-75
|5
|1.5
|35.46
|1103
|75-80
|5
|1.5
|23.12
|770
|80-85
|5
|1.5
|0.37
|11.5
|85-90
|5
|1.5
|0.56
|17.5
|90-95
|5
|1.5
|0.42
|13.0
|95-100
|5
|1.5
|0.28
|8.0
|100-105
|5
|1.5
|3.85
|120.0
Note. The first sample is an average of two samples taken for this interval
One of 1486.75 g/t (47.6 opt) and one of 719 g/t (23.12 opt) for a weighted average of 1103 g/t (35.46 opt)
The high-grade silver intersections lie 40 m (130 ft) south of, and 30 m (100 ft) above the drill trace of the Company's 335 m (1,100 ft) drill hole BHD24-01, that was drilled at a -65dg dip from the drill location proposed for drill hole BHD2025-08 into the IP anomaly. Now high-grade silver mineralization is confirmed within the first of the IP anomalies; further drilling is planned into the multiple IP anomalies extending south and east from the already known mineralized zones. The first of the new drill holes (BHD25-08), will target through the estimated 35 - 40 m (115 - 132 ft) W-E strike length of the silver bearing IP anomaly.
Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments that, "we are very encouraged with the discovery of high-grade silver mineralization within the periphery of the IP anomaly as it suggests the other two IP anomalies, one immediately south of the Bayhorse Mine portal, and the other 214 m (702 ft) to north will also be similarly silver mineralized. Both IP targets 1 & 2 can be accessed by drifting from the currently established underground workings in the event economic mineralization is found."
Underground diamond drilling is planned from the current drilling stations in the main east-west haulage way to target these newly identified silver bearing IP anomalies to the east and south of the Bayhorse Silver Mine underground portal.
The north-south extent of mineralized zones defined by the IP anomalies has now been extended up to 190 m (623 ft) while as disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2025-11, the east to west strike extent has increased to nearly 500 m (1640 ft). By extending the known areas of high-grade silver mineralization it may lead to an increase in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver) (Turner et al. 2018).
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody
Drill cuttings were split and placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent analysis. The balance of the cuttings are retained in secure storage at the Mine. Silver fire assays were conducted by Christopherson Inc. Umpire Assayers, Smelterville, Idaho. using 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish for silver. The sample pulps created at Christopherson Inc. were then submitted to Paragon Geochemical's Sparks, Nevada facility for a 35 element suite using Paragon's 35 AR-OES (Aqua Regia & ICP) (Induced Coupled Plasma) multi-element method.
A blank was inserted at the start of the sample submittal and a prepared standard inserted every twenty samples. One duplicate was also inserted into the sample stream. The samples were stored in a secure facility on the property then transported to the laboratory in a secure container in a pickup truck by the project geologist.
Each silver sample was assayed for silver using Ag 30g fire assay, AQR/digest/AAS or OES finish. and the samples will be analyzed with a 35-element suite with Paragon's 35 AR-OES, which is a thirty-five element suite with 1ppm Hg; 0.5gAQR digestion/ICP-OES finish.
This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.
Legal Disclaimer:
