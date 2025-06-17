CEO Shahin Novrasli Envisions Baku Piano Festival's Growth Beyond Stage

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Piano Festival 2025 began with a spectacular opening night, featuring a powerful and magnetic performance by the charismatic Mina Agossi.

Her vibrant presence and unique artistic style set a high bar and delivered an emotionally charged start to the festival.

In an interview with Azernews , the festival's founder and director, Azerbaijan's Honoured Artist, renowned jazz pianist and composer Shahin Novrasli, expressed his excitement about this year's edition.

He pointed out that the opening concert was a truly impactful beginning and emphasised that the atmosphere created by the musicians is nothing short of magical.

They are proud to share this energy with the audience and hope that every guest finds something deeply personal and inspiring throughout the event.

Q: What are your main expectations for the Baku Piano Festival 2025?

A: The festival opened with a grand concert featuring the vibrant and charismatic Mina Agossi was a truly powerful start.

Today marks the second day of the festival, dedicated to tango, with performances by the Altera Ensemble from Turkiye and a graceful dance duo, Ezgi Er and Kamran Babayev.

We believe every concert will be filled with love, professionalism, and sincere emotion.

We truly hope that every guest of the festival will discover something special, leave with lasting inspiration, and take home warm memories.

The atmosphere that the musicians create is nothing short of a miracle, and we are happy to share that with the audience.

Q: How does this year's festival lineup differ from that of last year?

A: Our program grows more vibrant and diverse each year. As always, this year features outstanding musicians and ensembles from around the world, from jazz to classical, from tango to rock.

The festival embraces a wide range of genres and formats, including art projects, ensuring there is something for everyone.

We continuously strive to introduce new names, broaden the geographic scope of participants, and surprise our audience with unique collaborations.

It's this spirit of openness and experimentation that makes the festival feel truly alive and authentic.

Q: What new ideas would you like to implement in future editions of the festival?

A: We have an exciting idea to expand the festival beyond its main venue and organise educational master classes at Garabagh University in Khankandi.

Talented students and professors attend the university, and taking part in master classes led by our multi-genre artists- be they dancers, tango performers, jazz or classical musicians would be a true gift for them.

This initiative would inspire young people, support the development of local music communities, and broaden cultural horizons.

We hope to bring this idea to life next year with the support of our partners and organisers.

It's an important step toward fulfilling the festival's educational mission.

Next year, the Baku Piano Festival will celebrate its anniversary, once again inspiring audiences with a rich musical program and vibrant art projects.