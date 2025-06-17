Nurse Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment At Bannu Hospital, Family Accuses Senior Official

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A young nurse from Lakki Marwat allegedly took her own life at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Complex in Bannu after facing persistent harassment. The tragic incident occurred on June 14, but hospital authorities have yet to issue any statement or press release.

According to police, the nurse had recently been posted at the hospital through an internship program from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar. She was residing in the hospital's hostel at the time of the incident.

The nurse's brother, who was in Islamabad, told police that he was informed his sister had attempted suicide and was being treated in the ICU. When he and other family members reached the hospital, they found her unconscious. She passed away shortly afterward.

In his statement to the police, the brother claimed that WhatsApp messages found on her mobile phone indicated that she had been subjected to continuous harassment. He named the hospital's Quality Manager, Atique ur Rehman, as responsible for the mental distress that allegedly led her to take her own life and demanded strict legal action against him.

Township Police Station has registered a preliminary daily report (roznamcha) and begun investigation. A formal FIR will be filed once the initial probe is completed, police said.

Sources revealed that the hospital administration allegedly tried to suppress the incident from the media. Even three days after the incident, no official statement or press conference has been issued, fueling suspicions that influential individuals may be involved.

Members of civil society and local residents have demanded a transparent investigation and swift action against those found guilty, emphasizing the need for accountability in institutions responsible for public safety and employee welfare.