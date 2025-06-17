Uzbekistan Strengthens Regional Governance Amid Strong Economic Momentum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). In the first five months of the year, Uzbekistan's industry grew by 6.4 percent, exports increased by 18 percent, and foreign investment inflows surged by 46 percent, Trend reports.

Over 2,500 new production facilities worth $3 billion were launched, generating jobs and income for 2.4 million people.

These achievements were highlighted during a video conference chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which reviewed the progress of ongoing reforms, regional developments, and pressing social issues.

The government outlined plans to attract an additional $26.5 billion in investments and launch 35 major projects worth $3.3 billion by September 1. At the recent Tashkent International Investment Forum, trade and investment agreements exceeding $30.5 billion were signed, emphasizing the need for a systematic approach to their implementation.

To improve accountability and responsiveness, the meeting approved new measures expanding the powers of the Accounts Chamber. The Chamber will now oversee not only the proper use of funds but also their effectiveness and public satisfaction, submitting recommendations directly to the President. Consequently, the Presidential Administration's Control Inspection will be dissolved.

A nationwide electronic portal, Halk Nazorati (People's Control), will be launched following a successful pilot in Tashkent. This unified platform will process public appeals across all ministries, agencies, and regional administrations.

Officials' responsiveness was criticized, with many complaints being redirected rather than resolved, often escalating on social media. To address this, each regional governor will appoint four deputies, whose roles and budgets will be tailored to local needs. District funding will depend on performance, with successful regions eligible for a 10-15 percent budget increase next year, while underperforming officials risk dismissal.

Each district will establish a Reform Headquarters comprising specialists and entrepreneurs to develop three-year plans focused on projects, infrastructure, financing, and staffing. This model will be expanded nationwide based on results.

Starting from August 1, salaries and performance bonuses for regional officials will increase to foster a motivated workforce, alongside stricter measures for underperformance to ensure discipline and adherence to plans.

The meeting also addressed employment, poverty reduction, investment and export growth, and improving the regional business climate. Emphasis was placed on strengthening tax administration, supporting entrepreneurship, and job creation.

Agricultural priorities include ensuring water supply to communities, expanding fruit and vegetable production using modern technologies, developing livestock on pasture and forest lands, increasing meat and dairy output, and controlling food inflation.

Urban development goals focus on improving public transportation, road safety, reducing traffic congestion and accidents, and expanding green and recreational spaces, including playgrounds, to enhance the quality of life.

The session concluded with reports from the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and regional governors on the progress and forthcoming initiatives.