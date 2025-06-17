President Of Kyrgyzstan Outlines Priority Areas For Strategic Partnership With China
According to Zhaparov, these areas include transport and transit connectivity, energy, finance and e-commerce, education and science, tourism, and security.
In his address, the president emphasized that Central Asia and China are bound by deep-rooted historical, trade, and cultural ties dating back centuries. He noted that thanks to joint efforts, significant progress has been made in strengthening friendship and good neighborliness, as well as establishing and developing strategic cooperation.
Zhaparov highlighted that over the past two years, this format of regional cooperation has gained practical substance, with new initiatives and directions emerging.
"Today's format of our meeting is seen, above all, as another opportunity to give new momentum to strengthening our ties across all areas of mutual interest," the president said.
The inaugural Central Asia–China Summit was held in May 2023 in Xi'an, China, emphasizing the augmentation of strategic partnerships and the proliferation of pragmatic collaboration between the participating entities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment