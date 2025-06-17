President Of Kyrgyzstan Outlines Priority Areas For Strategic Partnership With China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov outlined six key areas for deepening strategic partnership with China during the second Central Asia – China Summit held in Astana, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

According to Zhaparov, these areas include transport and transit connectivity, energy, finance and e-commerce, education and science, tourism, and security.

In his address, the president emphasized that Central Asia and China are bound by deep-rooted historical, trade, and cultural ties dating back centuries. He noted that thanks to joint efforts, significant progress has been made in strengthening friendship and good neighborliness, as well as establishing and developing strategic cooperation.

Zhaparov highlighted that over the past two years, this format of regional cooperation has gained practical substance, with new initiatives and directions emerging.

"Today's format of our meeting is seen, above all, as another opportunity to give new momentum to strengthening our ties across all areas of mutual interest," the president said.

The inaugural Central Asia–China Summit was held in May 2023 in Xi'an, China, emphasizing the augmentation of strategic partnerships and the proliferation of pragmatic collaboration between the participating entities.