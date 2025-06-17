Israel Lays Its Cards On Table Over Terms For Putting Brakes On Its Operation Against Iran
Even though the general mentioned that the IDF is not at the finish line of the Iran operation but rather in the thick of it, he kept his cards close to his chest regarding the anticipated end date of the military intervention.
"We continue to strike nuclear targets-based on a pre-prepared plan and a time convenient for us to further deepen the results achieved. We strike at the regime, not at the people-because these people deserve a better future. It is the leadership of Tehran that poses a threat to us, not the people walking on the streets of Shiraz," Basiuk emphasized.
According to the publication, as a result of the attacks carried out by Israel, more than 200 of Iran's ballistic missile launchers were destroyed or disabled. This constitutes a significant part of Iran's arsenals.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment