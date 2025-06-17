Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Dismisses Concerns Over Imminent Fuel Shortage


2025-06-17 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ There is no fuel shortage and no further shortage is expected in the context of the ongoing escalation with Iran, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement noted that preparations have been made in advance for such an escalation, and there is no fear of shortage as there are fuel reserves.

The ministry pointed out that despite the closure of the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa, where three people were killed earlier this week as a result of a ballistic missile fired from Iran, there is no such threat.

Furthermore, the ministry adds that the current situation is being regularly assessed and that no problems are currently expected in the supply of fuel to companies.

