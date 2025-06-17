Israel Declares Absence Of Negotiations With Iran To Halt Hostilities
“We have not entered into any negotiations and will not allow Israeli citizens to be harmed,” Katz told reporters during a visit to Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, which was earlier hit by Iranian rocket fire.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
