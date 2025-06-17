Uzbekistan, Mongolia Strengthen Ties To Streamline Regional Transport
The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, specializing in railway, aviation, and road transport. The two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen collaboration and improve connectivity between Uzbekistan and Mongolia.
Particular attention was given to the development of international freight transportation by road. Both sides welcomed the launch of the first pilot road shipment along the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China–Mongolia corridor, marking a significant step in regional connectivity.
The discussions also addressed the strategic importance of the route, its economic potential, and existing challenges, with both parties exchanging views on solutions and practical steps to overcome them.
Moreover, the parties explored ways to enhance cooperation in civil aviation, including the establishment of direct flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Mongolia. This initiative is expected to boost tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, enhancing practical engagement, and advancing collaboration through concrete joint projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment