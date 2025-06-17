Parkinson's Disease Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports Abbvie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Neuroderm), Cerevance, Amneal Pharma, Pharma Two B, Jazz Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Parkinson's Disease Companies in the market include - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Zambon, Eisai, Kyowa Kirin, Hoffmann-La Roche, NeuroDerm Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical, BrainX Corporation, UCB Biopharma SRL, National Neuroscience Institute, GE Healthcare, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., Bial - Portela C S.A., Neuraly, Inc., Forest Hills Lab, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., FAScinate Therapeutics Inc., AC Immune SA, and others.

DelveInsight's “Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Parkinson's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Parkinson's Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report:



The Parkinson's Disease market size was valued approximately USD 3,218 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In April 2025, US-based biotech company Cerevance is proceeding with its ongoing pivotal trial of solengepras for Parkinson's disease, despite the candidate not demonstrating a clear advantage over placebo in a Phase II study. At the AD/PD 2025 conference in Vienna, the company shared results from the Phase II ASCEND trial (NCT06006247), which indicated that solengepras led to a non-statistically significant improvement in motor symptoms from baseline to week 12, as measured by the MDS-UPDRS Parts II+III.

In February 2025, AstraZeneca's diabetes medication Bydureon (exenatide) did not demonstrate effectiveness in slowing the progression of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease during a Phase III clinical trial. Led by University College London (UCL), the Exenatide-PD3 trial (NCT04232969) aimed to evaluate the impact of the GLP-1 receptor agonist on disease progression. However, findings published in The Lancet confirmed that the study failed to achieve both its primary and secondary endpoints. The trial involved two groups, with one receiving a weekly 2mg dose of Bydureon and the other a placebo.

In January 2025, BlueRock Therapeutics, a US-based subsidiary of Bayer, is advancing its investigational cell therapy candidate, bemdaneprocel, for Parkinson's disease into Phase III trials. This decision follows promising Phase I results showing the treatment was well tolerated. After receiving Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and engaging in discussions with the US FDA, the Massachusetts-based company intends to initiate its registrational trial, exPDite-2, in the first half of 2025.

In December 2024, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has released findings from the Phase IIb PADOVA trial evaluating prasinezumab in 586 individuals with early-stage Parkinson's disease, all receiving stable symptomatic treatment for at least 18 months. While prasinezumab demonstrated potential clinical benefit in delaying confirmed motor progression (HR=0.84 [0.69–1.01], p=0.0657), it did not reach statistical significance. However, a pre-specified subgroup analysis revealed a stronger effect among participants treated with levodopa (75% of the cohort), with HR=0.79 [0.63–0.99]. The study also showed consistent positive trends across various secondary and exploratory endpoints. Prasinezumab maintained a favorable safety profile with no new safety concerns reported.

In November 2024, Sunbird Bio unveiled new data demonstrating that its diagnostic technology accurately classified blood samples from Parkinson's disease patients with 86% accuracy by directly detecting aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins.

In September 2024, AbbVie's newly acquired Parkinson's disease candidate, tavapadon, notably alleviated disease symptoms in a Phase III trial. The Phase III TEMPO-1 trial (NCT04201093) assessed two daily doses of tavapadon (5mg and 15mg). The trial achieved its primary endpoint, with both dosage groups showing significant improvement in disease burden at week 26, as measured by the combined score from the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS).

In August 2024, Gain Therapeutics has reported positive topline results from the Phase I clinical trial of GT-02287, a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease. The trial evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of GT-02287 as a potential treatment for Parkinson's.

In July 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Kisunla (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL), a once-monthly injection for intravenous infusion by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). This treatment is aimed at adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD), including those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia, who have confirmed amyloid pathology. Kisunla is the first and only therapy targeting amyloid plaques with evidence supporting the discontinuation of treatment once these plaques are removed, potentially leading to reduced treatment costs and fewer infusions.

The Parkinson's disease market in the US was valued at around USD 1,883 million in 2023 and is expected to grow due to rising awareness of the disease and the introduction of new therapies.

The combined market size of EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 988 million in 2023 , accounting for nearly 31% of the total market revenue for the 7MM.

Based on DelveInsight's estimates, Germany held the largest market share among EU4 and the UK, with approximately USD 390 million in 2023. It was followed by France with around USD 218 million, and the UK with USD 130 million in the same year. These figures are expected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the Parkinson's disease market in Japan was valued at around USD 348 million , and it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

According to the analysis, the largest share of the market in 2023 was held by other and combination therapies, generating approximately USD 2,210 million in revenue.

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed Parkinson's disease cases in the US was approximately 1,210 thousand, and this figure is expected to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034) due to factors such as growing awareness, an aging population, and advancements in diagnostic procedures.

In 2023, Japan had around 258 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease among the 7MM.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease among the EU4 and the UK, with nearly 495 thousand cases, followed by France with approximately 277 thousand cases. Spain had the fewest, with around 149 thousand cases.

In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 135 thousand male cases and 123 thousand female cases of diagnosed prevalent Parkinson's disease. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

In 2023, the US saw approximately 19 thousand Parkinson's disease cases in the age group of ≤49 years, 215 thousand cases in the 50–64 years group, 449 thousand cases in the 65–74 years group, and 527 thousand cases in those aged ≥75 years.

Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Zambon, Eisai, Kyowa Kirin, Supernus Pharmaceutical/Britannia Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), Cerevance, Amneal Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Mthera Pharma Co., Ltd., Bial R&D Investments, S.A., Hoffmann-La Roche, NeuroDerm Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical, BrainX Corporation, UCB Biopharma SRL, National Neuroscience Institute, GE Healthcare, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., Bial - Portela C S.A., Neuraly, Inc., Forest Hills Lab, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., FAScinate Therapeutics Inc., AC Immune SA, and others

Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: CREXONT (carbidopa and levodopa) ER capsules, PRODUODOPA (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa), XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide), NOURIANZ/NOURIAST (istradefylline), SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device), ABBV-951, ND0612, CVN-424, IPX203, P2B001, Suvecaltamide (JZP385), CTC-413, MT101-5, BIA 28-6156, RO7046015, ND0612, pimavanserin tartrate, Ceftriaxone, UCB0599, Tocovid Suprabio (HOV-12020), Altropane (123I) Injection, Tavapadon, IkT-148009, Opicapone, NLY01, Gemfibrozil, Lenrispodun, KM-819, ACI-7104.056, and others

The Parkinson's Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that there is male preponderance in the Parkinson's disease cases in the 7MM The Parkinson's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Parkinson's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Parkinson's Disease market dynamics.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement control. It is characterized by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, and balance difficulties. The disease occurs when nerve cells in the brain, particularly those producing dopamine, are damaged or die. The exact cause is unknown, but genetic and environmental factors may contribute.

Get a Free sample for the Parkinson's Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parkinson's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Parkinson's Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Parkinson's Disease epidemiology trends @ Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Parkinson's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Parkinson's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Parkinson's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Parkinson's Disease Therapies and Key Companies



CREXONT (carbidopa and levodopa) ER capsules: Amneal Pharmaceuticals

PRODUODOPA (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa): AbbVie

XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide): Newron Pharmaceuticals/Zambon/Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Eisai

NOURIANZ/NOURIAST (istradefylline): Kyowa Kirin

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device): Supernus Pharmaceutical/Britannia Pharmaceuticals

ABBV-951: AbbVie

ND0612: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma(NeuroDerm)

CVN-424: Cerevance

IPX203: Amneal Pharmaceutical

P2B001: Pharma Two B

Suvecaltamide (JZP385): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

CTC-413: Chase Therapeutics Corporation

MT101-5: Mthera Pharma Co., Ltd.

BIA 28-6156: Bial R&D Investments, S.A.

RO7046015: Hoffmann-La Roche

ND0612: NeuroDerm Ltd.

pimavanserin tartrate: Tasly Pharmaceutical

Ceftriaxone: BrainX Corporation

UCB0599: UCB Biopharma SRL

Tocovid Suprabio (HOV-12020): National Neuroscience Institute

Altropane (123I) Injection: GE Healthcare

Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC

IkT-148009: Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.

Opicapone: Bial - Portela C S.A.

NLY01: Neuraly, Inc.

Gemfibrozil: Forest Hills Lab

Lenrispodun: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

KM-819: FAScinate Therapeutics Inc. ACI-7104.056: AC Immune SA

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Parkinson's Disease market share @ Parkinson's Disease Treatment Landscape

Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers



Growing research and development are increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for Parkinson's Disease. In recent years, drugs with a novel mechanism of action and combinations are being investigated to overcome the challenges of this entity

Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers



The development of a disease-modifying drug can potentially increase the Parkinson's Disease market share potential. In advanced countries, there is a huge annual psychological, social, and economic burden (QALY) due to Parkinson's Disease.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Zambon, Eisai, Kyowa Kirin, Supernus Pharmaceutical/Britannia Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), Cerevance, Amneal Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Mthera Pharma Co., Ltd., Bial R&D Investments, S.A., Hoffmann-La Roche, NeuroDerm Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical, BrainX Corporation, UCB Biopharma SRL, National Neuroscience Institute, GE Healthcare, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., Bial - Portela C S.A., Neuraly, Inc., Forest Hills Lab, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., FAScinate Therapeutics Inc., AC Immune SA, and others

Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: CREXONT (carbidopa and levodopa) ER capsules, PRODUODOPA (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa), XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide), NOURIANZ/NOURIAST (istradefylline), SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device), ABBV-951, ND0612, CVN-424, IPX203, P2B001, Suvecaltamide (JZP385), CTC-413, MT101-5, BIA 28-6156, RO7046015, ND0612, pimavanserin tartrate, Ceftriaxone, UCB0599, Tocovid Suprabio (HOV-12020), Altropane (123I) Injection, Tavapadon, IkT-148009, Opicapone, NLY01, Gemfibrozil, Lenrispodun, KM-819, ACI-7104.056, and others

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease current marketed and Parkinson's Disease emerging therapies

Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease market drivers and Parkinson's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Parkinson's Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Parkinson's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Parkinson's Disease

4. Parkinson's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Parkinson's Disease

9. Parkinson's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Parkinson's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers

16. Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers

17. Parkinson's Disease Appendix

18. Parkinson's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.