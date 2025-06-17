AND Group Identifies Top 5 Managed IT Challenges Facing Oklahoma City Businesses In 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 16, 2025 9:19 pm - As Oklahoma City's business environment evolves, AND Group highlights the top managed IT services challenges local companies are expected to face in 2025-and how to prepare for them.

As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, businesses in Oklahoma City are relying more than ever on managed IT services to stay competitive and secure. However, with new technologies come new challenges. AND Group, a trusted provider of managed IT services, has outlined the top five technology challenges that local organizations are likely to face in 2025-offering critical insight into what's ahead and how businesses can proactively respond.

1. Rising Threats to Cybersecurity

Cyberattacks are expected to become more frequent and complex, especially with the growing use of cloud systems and remote work infrastructure. Businesses are no longer just protecting their internal networks-they're managing a wide perimeter of connected devices and endpoints. AND Group emphasizes that managed IT services will play a pivotal role in providing real-time monitoring, patch management, and incident response strategies to help reduce risk.

2. Managing Hybrid and Remote Workforces

Even as some companies return to office-based models, hybrid work is here to stay. This shift requires consistent connectivity, secure access, and strong collaboration tools-all without sacrificing productivity or data integrity. As organizations juggle these demands, AND Group works with clients to develop reliable IT frameworks that support employees across diverse locations.

3. Legacy System Integration

Many Oklahoma City businesses, particularly in sectors like finance, energy, and manufacturing, still rely on legacy systems that are difficult to integrate with newer cloud technologies. Transitioning to modern platforms without disrupting daily operations has become one of the biggest IT hurdles. With its hands-on experience, AND Group provides tailored solutions that allow businesses to modernize efficiently while protecting core functionality.

4. IT Talent Shortages

Finding and retaining skilled IT professionals continues to be a challenge, especially for mid-sized companies. This has placed increased pressure on internal teams and stretched existing resources thin. Managed IT services offer a practical alternative by giving companies access to specialized expertise without the cost and commitment of full-time staff. AND Group's team structure is designed to scale with business needs, filling in skill gaps and supporting long-term goals.

5. Compliance and Data Governance

As data privacy regulations become more stringent, businesses must navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape. This includes everything from GDPR to industry-specific rules in healthcare, finance, and beyond. AND Group helps local businesses stay audit-ready with managed IT services that include data governance, documentation, and compliance planning.

While technology continues to open doors for growth and innovation, it also introduces layers of complexity that many organizations aren't equipped to handle alone. For businesses in Oklahoma City, having a dependable managed IT services partner has moved from a convenience to a necessity. With a deep understanding of the local business climate and a proactive approach to technology management, AND Group is helping clients stay secure, efficient, and ready for the road ahead.