Countrywide Fence Rental Expands Its Temporary Fence Rental Business In Michigan Area

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 17, 2025 12:18 am - Countrywide Fence Rental is excited to announce the expansion of its temporary fence rental services into the Michigan area, known for delivering fast, secure, and affordable fencing solutions.

Michigan – 17th June 2025 - Countrywide Fence Rental, a trusted national provider of temporary fencing solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the Michigan market. This growth reflects the company's commitment to supporting the region's construction boom, infrastructure projects, public events, and emergency response efforts with dependable and cost-effective fencing options.

With decades of experience and a reputation for reliability, Countrywide Fence Rental offers a wide range of temporary fencing products, including post-driven fences, panel fences, barricades, and privacy screens. These solutions are ideal for construction sites, crowd control, festivals, parades, and any environment where safety, security, and compliance are critical.

“Michigan's thriving construction and events landscape is the perfect fit for our services.”“We're here to make temporary fencing fast, easy, and stress-free for customers throughout the state - from Detroit and Grand Rapids to Lansing and beyond.”

Services Now Available in Michigan Include:

.Temporary Construction Fence Rentals

.Event and Crowd Control Barricades

.Privacy Screens and Windscreens

.Emergency Response Fencing for Sinkholes, Fires, and Road Failures

.Post-Driven and Panel Fence Options

The company's Michigan expansion includes a dedicated local team, same-day delivery capabilities in key service areas, and 24/7 customer support. Countrywide Fence Rental also emphasizes compliance with all local and state safety regulations, ensuring each project meets required standards.

“Our goal is simple: to protect people, property, and projects - without delay,” added the spokesperson.“Whether it's a short-term rental for a weekend event or long-term construction fencing, we've got Michigan covered.”

About Countrywide Fence Rental

Countrywide Fence Rental provides high-quality, affordable temporary fencing solutions across the United States. Serving construction companies, municipalities, event planners, and emergency responders, the company is known for quick service, professional installation, and customer-first support. With continued growth in new regions like Michigan, Countrywide remains committed to safety, service, and speed.

Media Contact:

Countrywide Fence Rental

Phone: 888-657-2586

Email: ...

Website: