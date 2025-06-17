Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan, Germany PM Eye Closer Ties Over Indo-Pacific, Ukraine


2025-06-17 10:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 17 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed to step up cooperation in the fields of defense and economic security as they discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported Tuesday.
Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Canada on Monday local time, Ishiba and Merz also exchanged views over US tariff measures, the report said, without giving further details.
The two agreed on the importance of alignment among G-7 members in the face of the severity of the global environment, according to the Japanese government. North Korea's missile and nuclear development and Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals were among the issues the leaders took up as well.
Japan and Germany see each other as important partners who share values and principles such as democracy and the rule of law, and have been forging closer ties, the report said, adding that the two leaders met in person for the first time after Merz assumed the post in May. The G-7 consists of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. (end)
mk


MENAFN17062025000071011013ID1109686082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search