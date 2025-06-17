Qatar Airways Named World's Best Airline At 2025 World Airline Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 World Airline Awards have been announced in a gala ceremony held on the 17th June 2025 at Paris Air Show, in the Air and Space Museum at the fabulous art deco Hall of Eight Columns of Le Bourget airport. Some 500 guests attended from airlines across the world, ith a large number of airline Chairman, CEO's and Presidents accepting their awards.

As is now customary at the World Airline Awards, there were a lot of uniformed airline crew proudly displaying the airline corporate brands on the stage and around the event.

Widely known as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry' the World Airline Awards began in 1999, and remain totally independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event hosted by and paid for by the organisers, Skytrax.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said:“We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today. As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

Commenting on their success, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, said:

“Being named the World's Best Airline for the ninth time is an extraordinary honor. This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline. To retain this title in a highly competitive and ever-evolving global industry reflects the relentless efforts across every part of the business, from the frontline to behind the scenes, the passion and commitment of our people continue to set new standards in aviation. We are equally proud to have been named the Best Airline in the Middle East, to once again hold the title of the World's Best Business Class, and to be recognized for offering the Best Business Class Airline Lounge experience globally. These accolades reaffirm our ambition not only to lead, but to redefine what exceptional service means in aviation. Whether on the ground or in the air, we strive to deliver a seamless, elevated journey that anticipates the needs of our passengers and reflects the highest standards of quality, comfort, and innovation. Being continuously recognized as a 5-Star Airline further underscores our mission: to set new benchmarks for the industry and to ensure that our passengers feel genuinely cared for, valued and inspired to return. These awards are not just wins for us, they are a tribute to the trust of millions of travellers who choose us every year and a clear validation of our vision to shape the future of air travel”.

The five times winner of the prestigious Airline of the Year award, Singapore Airlines ranks No 2 in the world for 2025, with Cathay Pacific Airways moving up to third place. Emirates is ranked No 4 with ANA All Nippon Airways in fifth position, out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.

THE WORLD TOP 20 AIRLINES IN 2025

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Cathay Pacific

4. Emirates

5. ANA All Nippon Airways

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Korean Air

8. Air France

9. Japan Airlines

10. Hainan Airlines

11. Swiss Int'l Air Lines

12. EVA Air

13. British Airways

14. Qantas Airways

15. Lufthansa

16. Virgin Atlantic

17. Saudi Arabian Airlines

18. STARLUX Airlines

19. Air Canada

20. Iberia

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said:“It is a fabulous achievement for Qatar Airways to win the World's Best Airline title for 2025, the ninth time they have triumphed in the awards history. Qatar Airways achieved excellent results across many award categories, with their Business Class winning the World's Best Business Class, and their Al Mourjan Garden Lounge named the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge. We congratulate Qatar Airways on these successes which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff.”