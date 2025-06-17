TUSK Practice Sales Named To Inc.'S 2025 Best Places To Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare M&A Advisor, is proud to have been named to Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Places to Work list , which honors U.S. companies setting the standard for exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational values.

This recognition reflects TUSK's continued commitment to building a purpose-driven culture where employees are empowered, supported, and aligned around a shared mission-helping healthcare practice owners maximize the value of their life's work.

"It is an honor for TUSK to be recognized on Inc.'s Best Places to Work," said Kevin Cumbus, President and Founder of TUSK Practice Sales. "Our people are the reason for our success. With over 50 years of combined investment banking and M&A experience, and more than 125 years of healthcare industry knowledge, our team brings unmatched expertise to every healthcare practice owner we represent. That experience directly benefits our clients-helping them navigate the full landscape of buyers, structure smarter deals, and ultimately secure the highest value with the right partner."

Each year, Inc. Magazine evaluates thousands of U.S.-based private companies to identify organizations that excel in employee satisfaction, benefits, and workplace policies. Selection to the 2025 list signals a company's ability to maintain strong engagement and culture even amid broader national trends of declining workforce morale and retention.

"Our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to client success," said Ryan Mingus, Managing Director and Partner. "When Inc. asked our team to describe TUSK, the most common word was 'collaborative'. That speaks volumes about the environment we've worked hard to create-and how we show up for each other and for our clients."

Inc.'s methodology includes direct employee feedback on topics such as management effectiveness, team dynamics, and professional development opportunities. Companies earning a spot on the 2025 list have demonstrated excellence across multiple criteria, including transparent leadership, a supportive work environment, and clear alignment with their mission.

"Our core values-Always Be All In, Servant Leadership, Honesty With Empathy, and Own it-guide everything we do," shared Austin Truitt, Director and Partner. "We believe that by investing in our people and staying mission-focused, we're able to deliver differentiated results for healthcare practice owners across the country," added Alex Cherniavsky, Managing Director and Partner.

TUSK's recognition comes during a period of strategic growth, as the firm continues to expand its sell-side advisory services in key healthcare verticals, including dental, medical aesthetics, plastic surgery, dermatology, and behavioral health. As a sell-side-only firm, TUSK represents the interests of practice owners exclusively, ensuring confidentiality, full transparency, and optimal deal terms without conflict. By leveraging its proven Marketed Sales Process, TUSK consistently delivers multiple competitive offers for clients, empowering them to choose the right deal with the right partner.

About TUSK Practice Sales:

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 50+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit .

About Inc. Magazine & Best Places To Work

Inc. Magazine is a premier business media brand that celebrates innovation and entrepreneurial success in the U.S. Its annual Best Places to Work list honors companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplace cultures, based on employee surveys and extensive organizational assessments. These businesses are evaluated on factors such as management effectiveness, employee benefits, workplace policies, and overall employee sentiment. For the full list, visit

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales

