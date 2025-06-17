Summer Health And Aetna Better Health Of Illinois Team Up To Enhance Pediatric Care Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In today's fast-paced world, parents often struggle to get their child to the doctor for urgent and wellness visits. With the launch of this initiative, Aetna Medicaid members in Illinois will be able to connect with pediatricians via a state-of-the-art digital platform, at no cost to them. This access not only enhances convenience but also significantly reduces the impact of health-related absenteeism, resulting in fewer sick days for both students and parents.

By providing immediate access to pediatric care, this collaboration is expected to substantially reduce the number of urgent care and emergency room visits. Parents can seek advice and treatment for their children's health issues before they escalate, which can lead to significant cost savings for families and better health outcomes for the child. Fewer ER visits mean lower healthcare costs, reduced insurance claims and less financial strain on families. In addition, Summer Health's ability to consolidate healthcare visits through digital access helps alleviate the pressure on emergency services, allowing them to focus on patients with critical needs. This efficient use of resources ultimately contributes to better overall community health outcomes.

"By joining forces with Aetna Better Health of Illinois, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of children and families throughout the state," said Ellen DaSilva, founder and CEO of Summer Health. "Our mission is to make healthcare accessible and efficient, and through this collaboration, we are breaking down the barriers that often prevent children from receiving the care they need, when they need it."

"Instant access to pediatricians is not just a convenience, it's a step towards a healthier future for our children and less stressful for their families," said Rushil Desai, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. "Our new collaboration with Summer Health enhances our ability to increase access to quality care for members and makes sure no child goes without necessary medical attention."

The instant access to pediatric care empowers parents to consult healthcare professionals from the comfort of home, minimizing disruptions to daily routines. Parents can now address their children's health concerns promptly, leading to quicker diagnoses and treatment. This proactive approach not only fosters better health outcomes for children but also provides parents peace of mind for knowing their child will have immediate access to pediatrician without leaving their home.

With the implementation of this program, families can look forward to seamless healthcare experiences that prioritize children's health, academic success and family well-being.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois serves over 360,000 Medicaid members in 102 counties. The health plan offers value-added benefits and best practices that have proven positive results in utilization, health gap closures and member satisfaction. For more information about Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, visit, .

