S&T BANK RAISES OVER $117,000 TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bank CEO Chris McComish expressed gratitude to S&T team members as well as Lemonade Days supporters saying, "The energy and enthusiasm our employees bring to our partnership with ALSF inspires our customers and community members to respond with great kindness and generosity. Over the past three years, we've been able to exceed every fundraising goal that's been set, going above and beyond to help raise funds for childhood cancer research while continuing to make people our purpose and having a positive impact on the communities we serve."
Liz Scott, Alex's mother and co-executive director of ALSF stated, "We are very grateful for the support of S&T Bank in our fight against childhood cancer. Their enthusiasm and commitment combined with the generosity of their customers is helping us move closer to cures for all children with cancer. S&T Bank is a fantastic partner to us and to all of the families we serve."
For more information, visit stbank/alexs-lemonade-stand/ . To learn more about S&T's commitment to the communities in their operating footprint, visit stbank/about/community/ .
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.7 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .
