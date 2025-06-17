S&T BANK RAISES OVER $117,000 TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ALSF began with the selflessness of four-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott who, while battling cancer herself, wanted to find a way to raise money to find cures for children afflicted with the disease. She started with a lemonade stand in her own backyard, and by the time of her passing in 2004 (at the age of eight), Alex's stands had exceeded her initial goal of raising $1 million dollars. To date, ALSF has raised over $300 million dollars to fund impactful research, support families, and raise awareness to help find a cure.

Bank CEO Chris McComish expressed gratitude to S&T team members as well as Lemonade Days supporters saying, "The energy and enthusiasm our employees bring to our partnership with ALSF inspires our customers and community members to respond with great kindness and generosity. Over the past three years, we've been able to exceed every fundraising goal that's been set, going above and beyond to help raise funds for childhood cancer research while continuing to make people our purpose and having a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Liz Scott, Alex's mother and co-executive director of ALSF stated, "We are very grateful for the support of S&T Bank in our fight against childhood cancer. Their enthusiasm and commitment combined with the generosity of their customers is helping us move closer to cures for all children with cancer. S&T Bank is a fantastic partner to us and to all of the families we serve."

