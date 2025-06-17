Hotel & Shop Plus 2025 Solidifies Its Global Influence

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 31 to April 3, Hotel & Shop Plus 2025 has achieved a successful conclusion in SNIEC, Shanghai. As China's leading trade show, it has been devoted to hospitality and commercial space for more than 30 years. This event aims to be built as one-stop sourcing platform for the construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

A Global Hospitality Marketplace

Spanning 210,000 sqm, the exhibition attracted 1,482 exhibitors and 134,953 professional visitors, covering the entire supply chain from building materials, smart hotel, lighting & intelligent controls, office space, hotel supplies, cleaning and maintenance. Notably, this year's exhibition saw a record-high number of international attendees on-site with 8,651 overseas visitors from 124 countries and regions-led by Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and Vietnam. Their presence not only added a strong international atmosphere to the exhibition but also further enhanced its global influence.

High-Impact Forums & Elite Speakers

Over 90 high-end forums and professional events were held concurrently during the exhibition, including the 'Ecology & Coexistence' China International Building & Interior Design Forum, featuring Joris Angevaare, Partner of HBA; Mark Eacott, Founder of Ennismore; Eric W. Tsay, Founder of Studio STAY; and Shanshan Qi, Founder of STUDIO QI ARCHITECTS. They explored cases of sustainable design applied in urban renewal, resort lifestyles, eco-integrated construction, and other fields.

Additionally, at the China International Lighting Design Forum, Martin Klaasen, Managing Partner of Nulty; Emmanuel Clair, CEO of Light Cibles; Uno Lai, Founder of ULDA; Wanjun Bai, General Manager of Bamboo Lighting Design; and Sony Wang, President of BPI, shared their unique insights on lighting. The session attracted over 300 industry experts and attendees for lively on-site interaction and discussion. Other highlights included the LIV Hotel Design Summit, Hotel Mockup Room Show, Hotel Uniform Show, and the 2025 Hotel Procurement Forum, among other exciting events.

Global Connections & Major Deals

The fair facilitated 500+ matchmaking sessions, connecting 150+ exhibitors with 100+ global buyers from France, Canada, Brazil, and beyond, securing exciting cooperative projects and large orders, leaving both exhibitors and buyers highly satisfied with the fruitful outcomes.

Mark Your Calendars :

2025 Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen will take place from 16–18 December 2025 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre. 2026 Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai will take place from March 31–April 3, 2026, at SNIEC.

Stay tuned for further event news! Explore more, visit our website:

SOURCE HOTEL & SHOP PLUS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED