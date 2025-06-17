Quantum Polymers, Inc. Announces New Website With Brand Refresh To Better Serve Customers And Partners

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Polymers, Inc., a leading distributor of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) resin solutions, proudly marks its 20th anniversary with the launch of a newly redesigned website , now available in both English and Spanish. This milestone reflects Quantum's ongoing commitment to customer service, global accessibility, and digital transformation.

The upgraded site features a sleek, modern design, improved navigation, and enhanced content-making it easier than ever for customers, suppliers, and partners to explore Quantum's capabilities, product offerings, and industry expertise.

Quantum's updated website also showcases its expanded product line, including new materials from ExxonMobil, as well as the company's own QplastTM Branded Prime and a broad selection of branded prime and wide-spec resins. Designed to support everything from standard manufacturing needs to specialized applications, Quantum's offerings continue to evolve with the market.

A Word from the President and CEO, Tom Hughes:

"This website is more than a refresh-it's a reflection of the company we have become over the last two decades," said Tom Hughes, President and CEO of Quantum. "We have grown by staying close to our customers, understanding their needs, and continually improving how we can support them. The new site gives our customers, suppliers and partners faster access to critical information and a clearer view of the value we bring."

"We're also proud to be expanding our brand portfolio with new products from ExxonMobil, ensuring we can continue to offer our branded materials that meet the changing demands of our customers. Our goal remains the same as it was 20 years ago: we are committed to being the trusted link between suppliers and customers, guaranteeing the right materials, at the right time, every time."

About Quantum Polymers, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Quantum is a trusted distributor of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) resins, supporting applications in film, blow molding, injection molding, rotational molding, extrusion, and crosslink. With a growing portfolio that includes branded prime, wide-spec, and proprietary QplastTM products, Quantum is committed to providing high-quality solutions, expert guidance, and dependable service to customers across North and Latin America.

