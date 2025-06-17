VA Western New York Medical Centers Supercharge Patient Care With Healthlevel's Foundationstm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, a leading provider of radiology analytics and workflow efficiency solutions, announced that VA Western New York has signed on for a multi-year agreement to implement their radiology business operations platform, FoundationsTM, in its Buffalo and Batavia Medical Centers. This collaboration improves clinical decision-making, streamlines operations, and elevates patient care quality at the medical centers that serve Veterans.

FoundationsTM and its interactive analytics optimize the operational efficiency of Buffalo Medical Center's and Batavia Medical Center's healthcare delivery process for imaging. Solutions include Pre-Procedure Analytics that guides the strategic preparation of staffing and volumes, ensuring optimal outcomes for patient procedures; Post-Procedure Analytics that provides valuable, historical insights into productivity, revenue, and clinical quality, ensuring informed planning decisions are made; Radiology Digital Protocoling that digitally streamlines the protocoling process, ensuring consistent, safe, and timely care for patients; Radiology Peer Review & Learning that enables a rapid, collaborative approach for peers to provide feedback on studies, improving clinical quality with minimal administrative overhead; PatientFlow that enhances operational efficiency for each step of the patient visit, ensuring timely care and optimal patient experiences; and Appointment Insights that improves visibility into the efficiency of appointment scheduling and resource allocation, leading to enhanced patient access and reduced wait times.

"We are thrilled to support VA Western New York's mission to provide exceptional care for our nation's Veterans," said Parag Paranjpe, founder & CEO of HealthLevel. "By using FoundationsTM, their centers will access critical insights that improve the efficiency of their workflows, leading to improved care coordination, enhanced decision-making, and better outcomes across the continuum of care."

The integration of HealthLevel's FoundationsTM empowers the care teams in VA Western New York's Buffalo and Batavia VA Medical Centers with the data-driven tools needed to drive operational improvements, enhance clinical outcomes, and provide Veterans with more personalized care experiences.

About Buffalo VA Medical Center

Buffalo VA Medical Center, a part of VISN 2's VA Western New York Healthcare System, is committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered, high-quality care to Veterans in the region. The center offers a wide range of primary care and specialty health services that include cancer care, cardiology, and imaging. Visit to learn more.

About Batavia VA Medical Center

Batavia VA Medical Center includes primary care and specialty health services such as treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), physical and occupational therapy, and foot care (podiatry). X-ray and ultrasound services are also provided. A part of VISN 2's VA Western New York Healthcare System, the center is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate, and patient-centered care for Veterans. Learn more at .

About HealthLevel

HealthLevel supercharges radiology practices, imaging centers, and hospital departments with FoundationsTM , the leading radiology business operations platform. FoundationsTM combines clinical, financial, and operational data to provide a complete, real-time view of operational performance. It empowers users with interactive analytics and automated workflows to drive operational efficiencies that lower costs, boost quality, lift productivity, and increase profitability. Plus, FoundationsTM is vendor-neutral and no-code, delivering seamless interoperability across disparate applications to empower IT teams to succeed. HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Learn more at .

