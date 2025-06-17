Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 Featuring Key Players - Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Nihon Kohden, And Dragerwerk
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|573
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$15.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Medtronic plc Koninklijke Philips Masimo Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Dragerwerk AG & Co. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.) Mindray Medical International Limited Siemens Healthineers AG Stryker Corporation Propell Health Dozee Medtech Life Heart Beam Livmor Amrita University The Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November (ITS) Nutromics Clarity Medical Systems Mindray Edan Instruments, Inc. Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Hwatime Biological Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. L-CARE Nihon Kohden Corporation Nihon Seimitsu Sokki Co., Ltd. (NISSEI) Terumo Corporation Yokogawa Electric Corporation Fujitsu Limited OMRON Healthcare Sky Labs MEDIANA Co., Ltd. Scitech Korea Inc. Bionet Co., Ltd. Bistos Co., Ltd. CU Medical Systems, Inc. Jawon Medical Co., Ltd. Lutech MedicalEdwards Lifesciences Corporation Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.) Mindray Medical International Limited Siemens Healthineers AG Stryker Corporation Propell Health Dozee Medtech Life Heart Beam Livmor Amrita University The Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November (ITS) Nutromics Clarity Medical Systems Mindray Edan Instruments, Inc. Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Hwatime Biological Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. L-CARE Nihon Kohden Corporation Nihon Seimitsu Sokki Co., Ltd. (NISSEI) Terumo Corporation Yokogawa Electric Corporation Fujitsu Limited OMRON Healthcare Sky Labs MEDIANA Co., Ltd. Scitech Korea Inc. Bionet Co., Ltd. Bistos Co., Ltd. CU Medical Systems, Inc. Jawon Medical Co., Ltd. Lutech Medical
