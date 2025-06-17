Location-Based Entertainment Trends, Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Market To Grow By Over $30 Billion - Immersive 3D Experiences Dominate, Cloud Merged Reality Takes Flight

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location-Based Entertainment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the location-based entertainment market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global location-based entertainment market reached a value of nearly $3.86 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2024 to $11.75 billion in 2029 at a rate of 24.95%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.23% from 2029 and reach $34.79 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the advancements in immersive experiences, integration of LBE with tourism and retail, increased consumer spending on entertainment content and urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were impact of COVID-19 pandemic and high capital and operational costs. Going forward, the strategic partnerships and intellectual property (IP) collaborations, expansion and development of the new parks and technology advancements and innovative attractions will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the location-based entertainment market in the future include growing competition from home entertainment & other leisure and economic pressures and rising operational costs.

North America was the largest region in the location-based entertainment market, accounting for 35.03% or$1,352.35 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the location-based entertainment market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 33.11% and 29.14% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.46% and 23.71% respectively.

The global location-based entertainment markets is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 36.31% of the total market in 2023. The Walt Disney Company was the largest competitor with a 9.59% share of the market, followed by Meta Platforms Inc. with 5.96%, Microsoft Corporation with 4.66%, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. with 3.50%, Niantic Inc. with 2.95%, Unity Technologies Inc. with 2.58%, NBCUniversal Media LLC with 2.16%, Hologate GmbH with 2.13%, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with 1.81% and HTC Corporation (VIVE) with 0.99%.

The location-based entertainment market is segmented by offerings into hardware, software and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the location-based entertainment market segmented by offerings, accounting for 52.99% or $2.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the location-based entertainment market segmented by offerings, at a CAGR of 34.35% during 2024-2029.

The location-based entertainment market is segmented by technology into 2 dimensional (2D), 3 dimensional (3D) and cloud merged reality (CMR). The 3-dimensional (3D) market was the largest segment of the location-based entertainment market segmented by technology, accounting for 49.67% or $1.91 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud merged reality (CMR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the location-based entertainment market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 40.14% during 2024-2029.

The location-based entertainment market is segmented by end-use into amusement parks, arcade studios and 4d films. The amusement parks market was the largest segment of the location-based entertainment market segmented by end-use, accounting for 42.83% or $1.65 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the arcade studios segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the location-based entertainment market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 28.74% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the location-based entertainment markets segmented by offering will arise in the software segment, which will gain $3.51 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the location-based entertainment markets segmented by technology will arise in the cloud merged reality (CMR) segment, which will gain $5.55 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the location-based entertainment markets segmented by end-use will arise in the arcade studios segment, which will gain $3.22 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The location-based entertainment market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.69 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the location-based entertainment market include focus on boosting traditional venues such as theme parks, arcades, and escape rooms by providing interactive and personalized experiences, focus on demand for individualized and tailored experiences, focus on food & beverage services, focus on expanding rapidly in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and Middle East owing to increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing thirst for new leisure activities, focus on ecologically concerned consumers and focus on hybrid experiences that blend digital technologies and physical systems. Player-adopted strategies in the location-based entertainment market include focus on expanding business capabilities through partnership to expand its operational capabilities and focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities through strategic Investment.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the location-based entertainment to focus on integrating immersive technologies with branded experiences, focus on personalized guest experiences through data analytics, focus on enhancing themed food and beverage experiences, focus on high-growth regions in Asia-pacific and the middle east, focus on sustainability and inclusive policies to attract value-aligned visitors, focus on enhancing hybrid engagement through emerging technology, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding presence across high-traffic urban and travel hubs, focus on tiered pricing models based on experience type, focus on building awareness through partnerships and experience-driven campaigns, focus on personalized digital promotions and localized targeting and focus on targeting tech-savvy gamers through staff training and community engagement.

Major Market Trends



Highly Immersive Environments with Integration of Technologies (AR/VR/MR)

Demand for Personalization and Customization in Entertainment

Food & Beverage Experiences to Compliment the Experiences

Growth in Emerging Markets

Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Initiatives Emphasis on Hybrid Experiences that Blend Digital Technologies and Physical Systems

Key Mergers and Acquisitions



Scopely Acquired Niantic's Pokemon Go

Infinite Acquisitions Partners Announced Plans to Acquire of Oceaneering Entertainment Systems (OES) Epic Games Acquired AQUIRIS

Recent Developments in the Location-Based Entertainment Market



International Expansions Targeted to Capture Rapidly Emerging Markets

Strategic Collaborations to Enhance Immersive Experiences for Themed Parks Global Companies Focusing on Expansions & Diversification in Offerings

Markets Covered:



Offerings: Hardware; Software; Services

Technology: Dimensional (2D); Dimensional (3D); Cloud Merged Reality (CMR) End-Use: Amusement Parks; Arcade Studios; 4D Films

Key Attributes:

