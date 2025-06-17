HOA And RESAAS Launch REALTOR® Certification To Help Agents Win More Listings In HOA Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Program Offers REALTORS® the Knowledge and Credibility to Succeed in 53% of the U.S. Housing Market

PHOENIX, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOA.com, the nation's leading Homeowner Alliance platform, has announced the expansion of its Certified HOA SpecialistTM (CHS) program in partnership with RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a global referral and real estate network. This exclusive training and marketing certification is designed to help real estate agents stand out in competitive markets by becoming trusted experts in HOA-governed communities.

With more than 53% of U.S. homes located in HOA neighborhoods, understanding the rules, restrictions, and nuances of these communities is no longer optional-it's essential.

“Our goal is to elevate real estate professionals by helping them become the go-to resource in their communities,” said Brandon Barnum, CEO of“Most agents aren't trained to navigate HOA-specific requirements, which can delay closings or derail deals. CHS certification bridges that gap.”

The Certified HOA SpecialistTM is the only program of its kind, developed exclusively for REALTORS®. The course is a self-paced, 4-hour online certification that agents can complete on their own schedule-even in a single afternoon. It equips them with tools and knowledge to:

- Decode HOA documents, CC&Rs, and financials

- Communicate effectively with HOA boards and property managers

- Build trust with homeowners

- Turn local service providers into referral sources

Upon completing the course, agents take a short, straightforward certification test to confirm their understanding of the core concepts. All the materials and information needed to pass on the first attempt are included.

Graduates of the program don't just walk away with theoretical knowledge-they receive an entire suite of marketing resources. These include a Community Activation Playbook, an HOA Listing Presentation Kit, done-for-you social media and blog content, and step-by-step event guides designed to help agents become visible and valuable within the neighborhoods they serve. Certified agents also receive their official CHS designation and customizable marketing assets to begin promoting themselves as HOA experts immediately.

"The partnership with provides RESAAS Agents with a unique opportunity to specialize in a significant segment of the U.S. housing market,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.“Becoming a Certified HOA Specialist enables RESAAS Agents to clearly differentiate themselves by offering enhanced value to homeowners in the 365,000 HOA communities across the United States.”

The program also introduces agents to the Community Champion concept-a branding and outreach strategy designed to position certified agents as local leaders. Through neighborhood impact events, strategic vendor partnerships, and proactive communication, CHS agents can build long-term credibility and referral streams in HOA-governed areas.

The transformation can be striking. Before CHS certification, many agents struggle to explain HOA documents, inadvertently introduce delays into deals, and rely on the same referral channels as every other agent. After certification, CHS agents are positioned as the expert-speaking confidently about assessments, resale packages, architectural guidelines, and helping buyers feel secure in their HOA decision.

The Certified HOA Specialist program normally costs $499, but RESAAS agents receive exclusive access for just $299-a $200 savings with promo code RESAAS. The first 100 enrollees will also receive a custom video endorsement from to help promote their certification on websites, social media, and listing presentations. One additional HOA listing can easily pay for the full investment, and most agents actively promoting their CHS status see increased HOA-related deals and referrals within just a few months.

To learn more or register, visit:

About connects homeowners with trusted professionals and empowers real estate agents to build thriving local communities. Through its Community Impact movement and training programs, elevates industry leaders who want to make a difference.

About RESAAS

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF) is a global platform for real estate professionals, enabling referrals, listing exposure, and agent-to-agent collaboration across more than 160 countries. Trusted by top brokerages and MLSs, RESAAS empowers agents to grow their business and network with confidence.

Melih Oztalay

CEO, SmartFinds Marketing

Email: ...

Direct: (248) 568-2241





A video accompanying this announcement is available at

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at