$97.66 Bn Industrial Maintenance Services Trends, Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Onshore Segment Dominates, While Offshore Emerges As Fastest-Growing In Industrial Maintenance Markets
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|327
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$54.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$97.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Bilfinger SE Honeywell International Inc W.W. Grainger Inc. Emerson Electric Co. ABB Ltd. Rockwell Automation Inc. Petrofac Limited General Vernova (General Electric) Fluor Corporation KBR Inc. MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Rolls-Royce Korean Air Bosch Limited NCH Asia Pacific Eneraque Industrial Construction & Maintenance Services Co., Ltd (ICS) Hiap Seng Engineering Ltd Yokogawa Electric Corporation SGK India Engineering Pvt. Ltd Siveco China Shanghai Electric Power Generation Service Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited FSE Engineering Group Ltd Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Kubota Corporation Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. SK Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. KEPCO KPS LS Industrial Systems OCP Maintenance Solutions Seatronics Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC COIL Sulzer Megger Johnson Controls International plc TechnipFMC plc STRATEC SE Siemens AG Voith Group EMC Engineering Group Limited CBM Partners IMI plc Lockheed Martin LOT Aircraft Maintenance Services Schneider Electric Veolia Group SKF Group GE Power FLSmidth Ecolab Inc. Glasrock Products Bisco Refractories Oak Mountain Industries (OMI) CEDA Caverion Corporation Waygate Technologies Industry Services Co., Inc. Industrial Service Solutions Hillcore Group Unlimited Service Group (USG) Autonox Robotics Gmbh P3 Services Johnson Controls Jacobs EMCOR Group Veolia MMR Group Brock Group Turner Industries DNOW Inc. Airgas Inc. Ferguson PLC Motion Industries Inc. HD Supply Holdings Inc. KPIC Maintenance Services Inc. Blackstone Industrial Group Mader Canada Groupe PMI iCheck Inc. Havasu Industries Canada Inc. Bison Industrial Bartlett Operations Support Services (BOSS) ServcoCanada CSS Industrial Group of Companies Inc LD Celulose S.A Duratex ANDRITZ AG Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. (ABB) Mechatronix Etisalat STC Solutions Ooredoo Group Emrill Services LLC Farnek Services LLC Limak Construction Al-Mohannadi For Roads XCMG Machinery Staubli Brothers & Co. Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) Waco Africa Orapi Xylem Inc. Alfa Designs Nigeria Ltd. Midea Group GZ Industrial Supplies ELB Equipment Hitachi Volvo Construction Equipment Liebherr
