Questex Curates North America's Most Influential MICE Buyers For CMITE 2025 In The Bahamas

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) , the only MICE event in the region offering one-to-one appointments in private, deluxe resort rooms, returns August 25–28, 2025, at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

Unlike any other event in the region, CMITE offers MICE suppliers a rare opportunity to meet face-to-face with North America's most qualified and actively booking meeting and incentive buyers-all in a highly personalized setting. Held in private, deluxe resort rooms, the format ensures that each supplier receives up to 20 one-to-one appointments with hand-selected buyers whose portfolios align with their business goals.

Buyers represent an elite cross-section of the industry, spanning corporate direct, third-party planners, and top incentive houses. Each buyer is thoroughly vetted through a rigorous qualification process, taking into account verified booking history, future business potential, references, and destination alignment. They are not just attendees-they are decision-makers entrusted with high-value programs across the Caribbean and Mexico.

“This is a uniquely curated audience of buyers who are actively placing business in the region,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel.“For suppliers, CMITE delivers efficiency, ROI, and real conversations that lead to real bookings.”

In addition to the highly productive business appointments, CMITE is renowned for its immersive networking experiences that showcase the spirit and hospitality of the Caribbean. Attendees will enjoy exclusive receptions hosted by Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and Atlantis Paradise Island, beachside activities and lunch hosted by Margaritaville Resort and British Colonial/The Point, and multiple opportunities to build lasting relationships in an inspiring tropical setting.

From curated cultural programming to relaxed social engagements, CMITE is designed to foster genuine connections that translate into long-term business.

