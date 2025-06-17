As Car Accident Claims Rise In PA, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. Expands Focus On Reading, Pittsburgh, Allentown, & Erie Collision Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. , a trusted personal injury law firm with nearly 50 years of experience, announced an expanded focus on rising car accident claims and collision cases in Reading, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Erie. As traffic-related incidents increase across these populous Pennsylvania cities outside of Philadelphia, the firm is allocating additional legal and medical resources to support collision victims and ensure they receive the compensation and representation they deserve. With a proven history of securing over $100 million in client recoveries across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York since 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams continues to bring seasoned legal expertise to communities facing growing roadway risks.









Recent data reveals the scale of the challenge. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported 104,475 reportable traffic crashes statewide in 2023, resulting in 1,209 fatalities and 67,012 injuries. In Berks County , home to Reading and Wyomissing, local crash rates have climbed, exemplified by the pedestrian death of Richard Weiherer, 79, in Wyomissing on January 2, 2025. Similarly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's estimate of 8,650 traffic deaths nationwide in the first quarter of 2024 highlights the broader risks, with cities like Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Erie facing their own safety concerns due to traffic density and infrastructure demands.

For residents of Reading, Wyomissing, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Erie injured in collisions, Lowenthal & Abrams offers expert guidance. The firm urges accident victims and their families to contact them for a no-obligation consultation to evaluate their cases and pursue justice amid these rising incident rates.

This shift in focus reflects the firm's commitment to serving Pennsylvania's most populated cities beyond Philadelphia, where urban and suburban growth often amplifies traffic risks. In Reading and Wyomissing, as well as industrial hubs like Pittsburgh and Erie , and the Lehigh Valley's Allentown, Lowenthal & Abrams employs a team of attorneys and medical professionals to tackle complex claims. The firm addresses both economic damages-such as medical expenses and lost income-and non-economic losses, like pain and suffering, ensuring comprehensive representation tailored to each community's needs.

“We've witnessed the toll car accidents take on families in cities like Reading, Pittsburgh, and Allentown,” said Justin West, speaking on behalf of Lowenthal & Abrams.“Their mission is to provide a clear path to recovery for those affected in these vital Pennsylvania regions, and I'm proud to share their commitment to justice and safer roads.” As crash claims increase, the firm remains steadfast in advocating for accountability across the state.

As accident attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams take on more cases in cities like Reading and Pittsburgh, they frequently confront insurance companies reluctant to offer fair settlements for property damage, severe injuries, or emotional distress caused by motor vehicle accidents. Whether it's motorcycle accidents, truck accidents involving a negligent truck driver or trucking company, or collisions with commercial vehicles , the firm's experienced attorneys meticulously review medical records and insurance policies to build robust personal injury claims. This approach ensures clients receive maximum compensation, even when facing tight deadlines imposed by Pennsylvania's statute of limitations or disputes over punitive damages against a fault driver or reckless driving by negligent parties.

The rise in truck accidents and other collisions across Allentown, Erie, and Wyomissing has spotlighted the need for specialized truck accident lawyers and personal injury lawyers who understand the complexities of these cases. Lowenthal & Abrams' personal injury attorneys and accident lawyers work tirelessly to secure financial compensation for medical care and other losses, often pursuing a personal injury lawsuit when negotiations falter. By identifying the fault party-be it a trucking company or an individual driver-and holding them accountable, the firm helps clients navigate the aftermath of these incidents, ensuring that justice is served and that victims of truck accidents or other crashes aren't left bearing the burden alone.

Lowenthal & Abrams invites those impacted by collisions in Reading, Wyomissing, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, and surrounding areas to seek expert assistance. To schedule a free consultation and explore your claim options, visit or call (215) 238-1130.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.:

Founded in 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. With a team that includes a medical doctor and nurse, the firm specializes in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, operating on a contingency basis to eliminate upfront costs for clients.









