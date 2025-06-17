Rx Sports Partners With 'The Bounty' Hunter For WBA Showdown Vs. Kubrat Pulev

Rx Sports to sponsor Michael“The Bounty” Hunter for his upcoming WBA 'Regular' heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev August 23, 2025.

- Tony Kennedy, CEO Rx SportsLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rx Sports , a premier brand in plant based performance and recovery solutions, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of heavyweight contender Michael“The Bounty” Hunter for his upcoming WBA 'Regular' heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev.Promoted by legendary Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who secured the bout via a $1.1 million purse bid, Hunter is set to clash with Pulev on August 23, 2025, though the venue is still being finalized-possible locations include Florida, Las Vegas, Ohio, or Pennsylvania.A Bold Collaboration for Peak PerformanceUnder the agreement, Rx Sports will supply Hunter with its full lineup of scientifically formulated performance products-ranging from warming and cooling topicals to restorative tinctures and pain relief solutions-to power his training, fight preparation, and recovery cycle. In return, Rx Sports branding will feature prominently on Hunter's ring gear, training apparel, and promotional collateral.“Supporting Michael Hunter is a natural fit: his relentless drive and proactive training align perfectly with Rx Sports' mission to fuel elite athletes through natural, evidence based products,” said Tony Kennedy, CEO and Co-Founder at Rx Sports.“Our solutions help maximize recovery and readiness-and in Hunter, we see a champion in the making.”Hunter Closes In on Title ContentionA top WBA heavyweight contender, Hunter (24 1 2, 17 KOs) earned this title shot as the WBA's mandatory challenger after defeating Christian Larrondo Garcia last December. His opponent, Pulev (32 3, 14 KOs), claimed the WBA 'Regular' heavyweight crown in December 2024 and is set to defend his belt in what could be a career defining moment.With the winner required by the WBA to face the victor of the Fabrio Wardley vs. Justis Huni interim fight before December 31, 2025, this matchup not only offers championship stakes but also positions Hunter for a potential unification path.“As I prepare for this pivotal fight, having Rx Sports in my corner ensures I stay at my physical best. Their plant based lineup helps me recover faster, train harder, and perform smarter,” said Michael Hunter.________________________________________About Rx SportsRx Sports is a performance wellness company specializing in plant based recovery and performance solutions designed for elite athletes. The brand emphasizes evidence-based ingredients, rigorous testing, and innovations tailored to optimize training and recovery-reinforcing its commitment to athlete excellence across sports disciplines.

