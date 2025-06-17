NEP A 'Game Changer' For India's Future: VP Dhankhar
He urged state governments that have not yet implemented the NEP to reconsider their stance, citing the policy's transformative potential for the student community.
Addressing students and faculty at Pondicherry University on the final day of his two-day visit to the Union Territory, the Vice President called the NEP a“watershed moment” in India's academic journey.
“This is one of the finest education policies in the world. It places emphasis on education in the mother tongue and encourages universities to promote multidisciplinarity, critical thinking, skill development, and innovation. It empowers our youth to fully harness their talent and energy,” he said.
Dhankhar stated that the new educational framework would be pivotal in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047.
“As we move towards that goal, our institutions must aim to match the world's best. Industries and corporate houses should come forward to invest in the educational ecosystem,” he said.
However, he stressed that this should not lead to the commodification or commercialisation of education.
“Our approach must resonate with the traditional gurukula model that emphasises character building alongside knowledge acquisition. Education must be seen as a service, not a commercial enterprise,” the Vice President added.
Expressing confidence in India's upward trajectory, Dhankhar said,“India is no longer a country with potential, it is a nation on the rise. This momentum is unstoppable, though challenges will continue to arise. These challenges could grow more complex if our political leaders fail to consistently prioritise national interest and development.”
He also reflected on India's illustrious academic past, noting that the country was once home to globally renowned centres of learning.
“Scholars from across the world came to India to share and gain knowledge. Unfortunately, invasions dealt a severe blow to our intellectual heritage,” he said.
“But our Sanatan pride is being rebuilt. What was lost is being restored with renewed determination,” he added.
Highlighting India's linguistic diversity, Dhankhar noted that the country's strength lies in its inclusivity.
“India cannot be divided based on language. No other country in the world has the linguistic richness that we do. In Parliament, discourse is permitted in 22 languages, reflecting our deep respect for linguistic plurality.”
“Sanatan teaches us unity in pursuit of a shared, noble goal,” he concluded.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy were also present during the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment