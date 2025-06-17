Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group Accelerates Global Growth With Innovative Technology Supported By Investissement Québec's Grand V Initiative And The Government Of Quebec

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group Accelerates Global Growth With Innovative Technology Supported By Investissement Québec's Grand V Initiative And The Government Of Quebec
"As it continues its global growth, the Group remains committed to excellence and innovation in supporting women's well-being around the world. The new machine will not only enable us to meet growing demand but also optimize our manufacturing processes in a sustainable manner. With the support of the grand V initiative, we are taking another step forward in our global expansion," said Mélanie Therrien, Vice President, Finance and Corporate Affairs, DPG.
"Supported by Investissement Québec's grand V initiative, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group has taken a step toward greater productivity by acquiring a new state-of-the-art printer. This new equipment will enable the company to significantly increase its production capacity and support its growth in the pharmaceutical sector," said Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.
With this strategic acquisition, DPG reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence and is fully aligned with the industrial transformation dynamic.
ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP
Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.
DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.
DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.
DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.
