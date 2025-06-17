SBLI Has Selected Techficient As Its Partner For Product Digitization
Techficient and SBLI partner to modernize and improve the life insurance experience.Post thi
Techficent and SBLI have delivered a user-friendly digital protection journey that supports the entire process from quoting to policy issue, creating a simpler and faster underwriting process. This gives customers the ability to acquire coverage quicker with a choice of their buying experience. Techficient's cutting-edge platform leverages AI, predictive data analytics, fraud detection, and data-underwriting not only to issue a policy more effectively but also to align customers with the proper life insurance protection.
With Techficient's partnership, SBLI just launched its first term product, EasyTrak Digital Term Life which allows agents and their clients to digitally apply and instantly issue a term life policy without any medical exams or APS records through a seamless buyer process.
"This exemplifies our shared dedication to modernizing the life insurance process and expanding protection availability. We look forward to continuing not only our partnership with Techficient but our transformation within the SBLI product suite to deliver a best-in-class experience that helps more people obtain financial protection they need," said Wade Seward, SBLI Senior Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer.
About Techficient
Techficient offers secure, cloud-based software designed to streamline every aspect of the insurance sales process, making it faster and more efficient. Our suite of applications provides seamless Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Agency Management System (AMS) solutions for distributors and carriers. With dynamic quoting powered by an intelligent process, Techficient helps drive results for brokerage general agencies, enabling greater scalability and enhanced efficiency through our cutting-edge technology solutions.
About SBLI
For more than 115 years, The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) has specialized in providing simple, affordable life insurance solutions. Whether it be term life, whole life or a plan that combines the two, SBLI offers solid protection and caring customer service at a fair price. For more information, visit .
SBLI is a registered trademark of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Licensed in 49 states and DC (excludes NY). Products and features may not be available in all states. SBLI is in no way affiliated with SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ©2025 All rights reserved. 06/2025
Media Contact
Todd Ruplinger, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (208)-761-2216
SOURCE Techficient
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment