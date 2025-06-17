SBLI Has Selected Techficient As Its Partner For Product Digitization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our partnership creates a significantly improved life insurance journey, which drives better outcomes. SBLI is a phenomenal partner committed to a 'no-nonsense' approach to providing quality life insurance products with the best possible process. We are pleased with the early results and excited about what we will deliver in the future," stated Todd Ruplinger, CEO of Techficient.

Techficient and SBLI partner to modernize and improve the life insurance experience.

Techficent and SBLI have delivered a user-friendly digital protection journey that supports the entire process from quoting to policy issue, creating a simpler and faster underwriting process. This gives customers the ability to acquire coverage quicker with a choice of their buying experience. Techficient's cutting-edge platform leverages AI, predictive data analytics, fraud detection, and data-underwriting not only to issue a policy more effectively but also to align customers with the proper life insurance protection.

With Techficient's partnership, SBLI just launched its first term product, EasyTrak Digital Term Life which allows agents and their clients to digitally apply and instantly issue a term life policy without any medical exams or APS records through a seamless buyer process.

"This exemplifies our shared dedication to modernizing the life insurance process and expanding protection availability. We look forward to continuing not only our partnership with Techficient but our transformation within the SBLI product suite to deliver a best-in-class experience that helps more people obtain financial protection they need," said Wade Seward, SBLI Senior Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer.

About Techficient

Techficient offers secure, cloud-based software designed to streamline every aspect of the insurance sales process, making it faster and more efficient. Our suite of applications provides seamless Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Agency Management System (AMS) solutions for distributors and carriers. With dynamic quoting powered by an intelligent process, Techficient helps drive results for brokerage general agencies, enabling greater scalability and enhanced efficiency through our cutting-edge technology solutions.

About SBLI

For more than 115 years, The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) has specialized in providing simple, affordable life insurance solutions. Whether it be term life, whole life or a plan that combines the two, SBLI offers solid protection and caring customer service at a fair price. For more information, visit .

SBLI is a registered trademark of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Licensed in 49 states and DC (excludes NY). Products and features may not be available in all states. SBLI is in no way affiliated with SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ©2025 All rights reserved. 06/2025

