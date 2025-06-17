86% Of Shoppers Ditch Name Brands For Private Label As Prices Climb, Rdsolutions Survey Finds

More than 86% of consumers surveyed buy private label versions of some or most of the products they regularly purchase.



87% rated price a 6 or higher on a 10-point scale when deciding where to shop

44% rated it a 9 or 10 62% of shoppers said they would switch stores if they perceived prices to be too high

"These findings highlight just how central price has become to shopper loyalty-both to retailers and brands," said Lee Kallman , Chief Commercial Officer at RDSolutions. "Economic headwinds like inflation and tariffs are accelerating changes in consumer behavior. Retailers and manufacturers who don't respond quickly risk losing share."

Private Label on the Rise

In addition to changing stores, shoppers are shifting what they buy:



42% opt for cheaper alternatives when prices rise

20% skip certain items altogether Only 11% stick to their usual brands regardless of price

Value and Perception Drivers

When asked what defines a "good value" for a food item, shoppers cited:



Price compared to other similar products – 36.8%

Size or quantity – 27.6%

Brand reputation – 12.8%

Discount offers – 10.8% Organic/natural vs. conventional – 10%

Further supporting the value-conscious mindset, 65% said promotions such as BOGO deals influence their perception of value, and 28% are buying fewer items overall as prices rise.

Notably, 84% of shoppers said they believe economic conditions-such as inflation or tariffs-are directly affecting food prices in their area.

RDSolutions Webinar & Industry Comparison

These findings were discussed during the recent webinar "Shoppers' Perceptual Filters and Their Effect on Food Pricing," hosted by RDSolutions and moderated by retail analyst Phil Lempert. The session featured RDSolutions CEO Jake Blondin and CCO Lee Kallman and is available for replay at .

Methodology

This report is based on a national survey conducted by RDSolutions in April 2025. It includes responses from 250 verified U.S. consumers who identify as the primary grocery shopper in their household. The sample reflects a mix of genders, age groups, household incomes, and geographic regions. Data was collected through a structured online questionnaire and is intended to offer directional insight into evolving shopper behavior.

Explore the Full Survey Findings

To see all the data highlights from the 2025 shopper survey-including consumer price sensitivity, store-switching behavior, and private label insights

