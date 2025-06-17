THE ST. REGIS BAHIA BEACH RESORT PRESENTS THE ULTIMATE PACKAGE RITMO INOLVIDABLE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From now until August 21st, 2025, guests are invited to experience an unforgettable summer escape at The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort. As part of a limited-time offering, this experience includes a three-night stay in a luxury one-bedroom garden suite, enhanced by the personalized attention of the resort's iconic butler service. The stay must include the night of August 22, with flexible date options available from August 20–23, 21–24, or 22–25 to accommodate guest preferences.

The key component of the package is privileged access to the VIP Sky Suite on the evening of August 22 at El Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, where guests will enjoy a world-class concert experience, along with luxury round-trip transfers to and from the hotel and premier concert venue, along with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres during their stay. This summer package presents a rare opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and refined luxury of Puerto Rico, while taking part in one of the most historic musical events the island has ever hosted with VIP access. Each morning begins with a gourmet breakfast for two at the resort's restaurant, setting the tone for a stay defined by elegance, comfort, and lasting memories.

Nestled on a former coconut plantation between the lush El Yunque National Forest and the Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort spans 483 pristine acres and two miles of secluded Atlantic coastline. This extraordinary setting offers guests a rare blend of natural beauty and refined sophistication. As guests explore the resort grounds, they will encounter four striking sculptures by the legendary Fernando Botero, seamlessly integrated into the landscape.

This exclusive package is available for purchase through the official website of The St. Regis Bahia Beach or by calling 787-809-8000. Availability is limited, and reservations are subject to availability. Link to images HERE (credit: The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort).

