Explore Oak Park And Beyond Launches 'Do West Of Chicago' Campaign To Attract Visitors Beyond The City Limits

"People are looking for experiences just outside the city-accessible, unique, and authentic," said Annie Coakley, executive director of Explore Oak Park and Beyond. "Do West of Chicago speaks directly to that interest. It's a directional nudge and an invitation to explore."

The campaign positions the region as a collective destination with rich history, award-winning dining, cultural experiences, local shopping and outdoor attractions-all within easy reach from downtown Chicago. It's designed to make trip planning easier for the person who's choosing where to go and what to do, whether it's a weekend getaway, a day trip with kids, or a food-focused escape.

Why 'Do West'?

Just due west of Chicago, you'll find a collection of communities filled with the kind of experiences people search for when they want something different-but still close to home. This is where iconic architecture, vibrant culture, scenic trails, and award-winning local eats come together. It's a place where you can stroll around historic neighborhoods, shop independent boutiques, and enjoy everything from street festivals to world-class theatre within easy reach of the city. For Do West of Chicago video highlights, click this link .

"It's not just about Oak Park," Coakley said. "The campaign is built to shine a spotlight on every community we represent-from Forest Park to La Grange, Brookfield, Franklin Park and beyond."

Campaign Highlights

Curated itineraries and local highlights help visitors cut through the clutter and discover the best of Oak Park and its neighboring communities-offering experiences they won't find in their own backyard.



Digital storytelling : Engaging blog content, social videos, and curated itineraries spotlight attractions across the region, from historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture to local breweries and art festivals. Community-driven assets : Each participating community is featured with its own identity and visuals-appearing in print collateral, online guides, and window displays.

The "Do West" message will continue to roll out throughout the year across digital channels, visitor materials, and media outreach-guiding new audiences to places they may have previously overlooked.

"We're excited to launch a name and campaign that truly reflect how today's travelers search, plan, and explore," said James Prescott, board chairperson of Explore Oak Park and Beyond. "This new direction showcases everything our communities have to offer-making it easier for visitors to discover where to go, what to do, and how to make the most of their time just west of Chicago."

"Explore Oak Park & Beyond's Do West of Chicago campaign is an exciting promotion that will show visitors there's so much to do in the region just beyond the city's boundaries, like biking along our expansive network of trails, enjoying easy access to beautiful forest preserves, and discovering vibrant communities like Broadview," said Katrina Thompson, mayor of Broadview. "Explore Broadview and experience the charm, culture, and connection that make our region truly special."

"Through Do West of Chicago, we're able to tell the story of all our communities just outside the city and that story is very powerful – from our famed architecture and diverse restaurant scenes to our histories and cultures," said Vicki Scaman, village president of Oak Park. "That exploration and connectivity is very beautiful and we're so excited to share that with visitors."

Key features of the "Due West of Chicago" campaign include itineraries to:



Take your taste buds on a joy ride with some of the best cuisine around–from pierogis to cannolis to high-end dining. Craving something more casual? Sample our beloved classics and a mix of diners, dives, and hot dog joints. Just be sure to hold the ketchup!



Explore your wild side at the Brookfield Zoo - ranked among the nation's best wildlife parks - or escape into our hundreds of miles of trails running along the Des Plaines River. More into nightlife? Raise a glass at our many neighborhood taverns, Irish pubs, cocktail lounges, and tiki bars. If live entertainment is your thing, enjoy comedy or live music at venues that have more than a few stories to tell.



Dive into our world-renowned cultural experiences, which include the largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture in the world, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the birthplace of the Illinois Black Panther Movement, Ernest Hemingway's childhood home, and Al Capone's final resting place. While you're here, explore our local galleries and stores that feature one-of-a-kind artisanal goods. More into legendary lore? Sip from a "magical" water pump that is said to bring good fortune.



A new interactive website featuring curated itineraries, local business spotlights, and event listings.



Social media engagement encouraging visitors to share their experiences using #DiscoverOakPark.



Exclusive travel packages and deals from local hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

Special events celebrating local heritage, arts, and culinary offerings.

Below is just a taste of what Explore Oak Park and Beyond has to offer.

Architecture



Frank Lloyd Wright homes

Walking and biking tours

Wright Architecture



River Forest

Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Pleasant Home

Cheney Mansion Frederick Law Olmstead Walking Tours in Riverside

Historical Museums/Tours



Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum

History Museums : Oak Park- River Forest, La Grange, Maywood

Cemetery tours Gangster Tours

Art & Shopping



Oak Park and River Forest Mini Murals

Oak Park Art League

Riverside Arts Center and Freeark Gallery

Compassion Factory in Brookfield

Maywood Fine Arts Association

The LaGrange Art Museum, housed in an 1890s county jail

Jackson Square Antique Mall

La Grange Park Antique Mall Forest Park Emporium

Kids & Family Fun



Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Hamill Family Wildlife Encounters

Galloping Ghost Arcade & Galloping Ghost Pinball

Escape Factor

The Oak Park Conservatory

Trailside Museum of Natural History

Oak Park Society of Model Engineers

Bike trails on Salt Creek Trail

Bicycle rentals in Riverside

WonderWorks Children's Museum

Junction Diner

Gordon Park Playground and Splash Pad

Forest Park Aquatic Center

Waterlemon Indoor Play Café

Ceramic Art Café

Kidcreate Studio

Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio

Digital Adventures Oak Park

Magical Minds Studio

Fair Game

Just Escape Room Cernan Space Center in River Grove

Bites, Beers & Beverages



Amerikas

One Lake Brewing

Kettlestrings Tavern

Kingslahger Brewing Company

Imperial Oak

Milkstop Cafe

Milk Money Brewery

Hop District Community Brewing Co.

Thipi Thai

Tate's Old Fashioned Ice Cream

The Fat Duck

Junction Diner

The Chew Chew

La Barra

Sawmilly Sandwich Shoppe

Publican Quality Bread

The Highland Queen Drive-in

Poor Boy

Mickey's Gyros & Ribs Parky's Hot Dogs

Other Explore Oak Park and Beyond events include :



Olmsted Walking Tours in Riverside – May-October

Haymarket Martyrs Monument and Radical Row Tours at Forest Home Cemetery, First Saturdays May-October

Thursday Night Out in Downtown Oak Park – Thursday evening from 5-9pm June 5 to August 28

Forest Park Juneteenth Family Pool Party

Juneteenth Community Celebration, Westchester

16-Inch Softball Tournament – July 24-26, Forest Park

Schiller Park Pierogi Fun Fest – September

Chitown Gangster Tours – September

Mayor Tamburino's Annual Hillside Cemetery Tour – October Forest Park Historical Society – Forest Home Cemetery Tours

About Explore Oak Park and Beyond:

Explore Oak Park and Beyond is the state-certified convention and visitor bureau serving the village of Oak Park and its neighboring western Cook County communities of Bellwood, Berkeley, Broadview, Brookfield, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, Franklin Park, Hillside, La Grange, La Grange Park, Maywood, Melrose Park, Northlake, North Riverside, River Forest, River Grove, Riverside, Schiller Park and Westchester. To learn more, visit