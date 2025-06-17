Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explore Oak Park And Beyond Launches 'Do West Of Chicago' Campaign To Attract Visitors Beyond The City Limits

2025-06-17 09:46:57
"People are looking for experiences just outside the city-accessible, unique, and authentic," said Annie Coakley, executive director of Explore Oak Park and Beyond. "Do West of Chicago speaks directly to that interest. It's a directional nudge and an invitation to explore."

The campaign positions the region as a collective destination with rich history, award-winning dining, cultural experiences, local shopping and outdoor attractions-all within easy reach from downtown Chicago. It's designed to make trip planning easier for the person who's choosing where to go and what to do, whether it's a weekend getaway, a day trip with kids, or a food-focused escape.

Why 'Do West'?

Just due west of Chicago, you'll find a collection of communities filled with the kind of experiences people search for when they want something different-but still close to home. This is where iconic architecture, vibrant culture, scenic trails, and award-winning local eats come together. It's a place where you can stroll around historic neighborhoods, shop independent boutiques, and enjoy everything from street festivals to world-class theatre within easy reach of the city. For Do West of Chicago video highlights, click this link .

"It's not just about Oak Park," Coakley said. "The campaign is built to shine a spotlight on every community we represent-from Forest Park to La Grange, Brookfield, Franklin Park and beyond."

Campaign Highlights

Curated itineraries and local highlights help visitors cut through the clutter and discover the best of Oak Park and its neighboring communities-offering experiences they won't find in their own backyard.

  • Digital storytelling : Engaging blog content, social videos, and curated itineraries spotlight attractions across the region, from historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture to local breweries and art festivals.
  • Community-driven assets : Each participating community is featured with its own identity and visuals-appearing in print collateral, online guides, and window displays.

The "Do West" message will continue to roll out throughout the year across digital channels, visitor materials, and media outreach-guiding new audiences to places they may have previously overlooked.

"We're excited to launch a name and campaign that truly reflect how today's travelers search, plan, and explore," said James Prescott, board chairperson of Explore Oak Park and Beyond. "This new direction showcases everything our communities have to offer-making it easier for visitors to discover where to go, what to do, and how to make the most of their time just west of Chicago."

"Explore Oak Park & Beyond's Do West of Chicago campaign is an exciting promotion that will show visitors there's so much to do in the region just beyond the city's boundaries, like biking along our expansive network of trails, enjoying easy access to beautiful forest preserves, and discovering vibrant communities like Broadview," said Katrina Thompson, mayor of Broadview. "Explore Broadview and experience the charm, culture, and connection that make our region truly special."

"Through Do West of Chicago, we're able to tell the story of all our communities just outside the city and that story is very powerful – from our famed architecture and diverse restaurant scenes to our histories and cultures," said Vicki Scaman, village president of Oak Park. "That exploration and connectivity is very beautiful and we're so excited to share that with visitors."

Key features of the "Due West of Chicago" campaign include itineraries to:

  • Take your taste buds on a joy ride with some of the best cuisine around–from pierogis to cannolis to high-end dining. Craving something more casual? Sample our beloved classics and a mix of diners, dives, and hot dog joints. Just be sure to hold the ketchup!
  • Explore your wild side at the Brookfield Zoo - ranked among the nation's best wildlife parks - or escape into our hundreds of miles of trails running along the Des Plaines River. More into nightlife? Raise a glass at our many neighborhood taverns, Irish pubs, cocktail lounges, and tiki bars. If live entertainment is your thing, enjoy comedy or live music at venues that have more than a few stories to tell.
  • Dive into our world-renowned cultural experiences, which include the largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture in the world, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the birthplace of the Illinois Black Panther Movement, Ernest Hemingway's childhood home, and Al Capone's final resting place. While you're here, explore our local galleries and stores that feature one-of-a-kind artisanal goods. More into legendary lore? Sip from a "magical" water pump that is said to bring good fortune.
  • A new interactive website featuring curated itineraries, local business spotlights, and event listings.
  • Social media engagement encouraging visitors to share their experiences using #DiscoverOakPark.
  • Exclusive travel packages and deals from local hotels, restaurants, and attractions.
  • Special events celebrating local heritage, arts, and culinary offerings.

Below is just a taste of what Explore Oak Park and Beyond has to offer.

Architecture

  • Frank Lloyd Wright homes
    • Walking and biking tours
  • Wright Architecture
    • River Forest
    • Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • Pleasant Home
  • Cheney Mansion
  • Frederick Law Olmstead Walking Tours in Riverside

Historical Museums/Tours

  • Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum
  • History Museums : Oak Park- River Forest, La Grange, Maywood
  • Cemetery tours
  • Gangster Tours

Art & Shopping

  • Oak Park and River Forest Mini Murals
  • Oak Park Art League
  • Riverside Arts Center and Freeark Gallery
  • Compassion Factory in Brookfield
  • Maywood Fine Arts Association
  • The LaGrange Art Museum, housed in an 1890s county jail
  • Jackson Square Antique Mall
  • La Grange Park Antique Mall
  • Forest Park Emporium

Kids & Family Fun

  • Brookfield Zoo Chicago
  • Hamill Family Wildlife Encounters
  • Galloping Ghost Arcade & Galloping Ghost Pinball
  • Escape Factor
  • The Oak Park Conservatory
  • Trailside Museum of Natural History
  • Oak Park Society of Model Engineers
  • Bike trails on Salt Creek Trail
  • Bicycle rentals in Riverside
  • WonderWorks Children's Museum
  • Junction Diner
  • Gordon Park Playground and Splash Pad
  • Forest Park Aquatic Center
  • Waterlemon Indoor Play Café
  • Ceramic Art Café
  • Kidcreate Studio
  • Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio
  • Digital Adventures Oak Park
  • Magical Minds Studio
  • Fair Game
  • Just Escape Room
  • Cernan Space Center in River Grove

Bites, Beers & Beverages

  • Amerikas
  • One Lake Brewing
  • Kettlestrings Tavern
  • Kingslahger Brewing Company
  • Imperial Oak
  • Milkstop Cafe
  • Milk Money Brewery
  • Hop District Community Brewing Co.
  • Thipi Thai
  • Tate's Old Fashioned Ice Cream
  • The Fat Duck
  • Junction Diner
  • The Chew Chew
  • La Barra
  • Sawmilly Sandwich Shoppe
  • Publican Quality Bread
  • The Highland Queen Drive-in
  • Poor Boy
  • Mickey's Gyros & Ribs
  • Parky's Hot Dogs

Other Explore Oak Park and Beyond events include :

  • Olmsted Walking Tours in Riverside – May-October
  • Haymarket Martyrs Monument and Radical Row Tours at Forest Home Cemetery, First Saturdays May-October
  • Thursday Night Out in Downtown Oak Park – Thursday evening from 5-9pm June 5 to August 28
  • Forest Park Juneteenth Family Pool Party
  • Juneteenth Community Celebration, Westchester
  • 16-Inch Softball Tournament – July 24-26, Forest Park
  • Schiller Park Pierogi Fun Fest – September
  • Chitown Gangster Tours – September
  • Mayor Tamburino's Annual Hillside Cemetery Tour – October
  • Forest Park Historical Society – Forest Home Cemetery Tours

About Explore Oak Park and Beyond:

Explore Oak Park and Beyond is the state-certified convention and visitor bureau serving the village of Oak Park and its neighboring western Cook County communities of Bellwood, Berkeley, Broadview, Brookfield, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, Franklin Park, Hillside, La Grange, La Grange Park, Maywood, Melrose Park, Northlake, North Riverside, River Forest, River Grove, Riverside, Schiller Park and Westchester. To learn more, visit

Lisa Ripson

Ripson Group for Explore Oak Park & Beyond

[email protected]

(312) 952-7394 (m)

(312) 493-5921 (o)

Chris Comes

Ripson Group for Explore Oak Park & Beyond

[email protected]

(312) 282-0539 (m)

(312) 493-5921(o)

SOURCE Explore Oak Park and Beyond

