New Study Confirms Sacrix® Fully Threaded Screw Outperforms SI-Bone's Ifuse® Implant By 300% In Fixation Strength

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Published in The Journal of Spine Surgery (J Spine Surg. 2025 Mar 24;11(1):88-95. doi: 10.21037/jss-24-99), the study shows theachieves more thancompared to the, long marketed as the industry standard.

"This study disrupts a narrative that has dominated for years," said Dr. Chin. "We now have scientific, peer-reviewed proof that our modern, multi-threaded Sacrix® screw delivers superior fixation. It's not just an option-it's the evolution of SIJ fusion technology."

Key Study Highlights:



Sacrix® pullout strength: 814.90 N (±99.4)

iFuse® pullout strength: 200.14 N (±14.4)

Statistically significant difference (P<0.05)

Comparable surface areas: Sacrix (289.81 mm2) vs. iFuse (294.15 mm2) Testing conducted on INSTRON 8874 Bi-Axial Tabletop System

While SI-Bone once criticized screw-based fixation, the evidence now favors a modern screw design with optimized thread architecture for better anchoring. Notably, SI-Bone has since reversed course, reportedly developing its own threaded screw system to compete in this space.

"Innovation wins. The Sacrix® screw is the result of rethinking SIJ fixation from the ground up," said Dr. Erik Spayde, co-author and Chief Medical Officer at NANISX. "This is proof that advanced engineering delivers superior clinical potential."

Why This Matters: With SIJ fusion surgeries increasingly performed in outpatient and ASC settings, surgeons are demanding faster, stronger, less invasive solutions. The Sacrix® implant was designed with this in mind-offering optimized anchoring, reduced surgical time, and minimal tissue disruption under the LESS Exposure Spine Surgery philosophy.

"This is not about incremental improvement. This is a generational leap in design," said Dr. Chin. "We built Sacrix® to lead-not to follow."

About Sacrix® and NANISX

Sacrix® is part of the interventional fusion platform developed by NANISX , a KIC Ventures company focused on LESS invasive, outpatient spine surgery solutions. Its complementary portfolio includes InSpan®, FacetFuse®, and NanoFuse® Biologics-all designed for modern spine practice. The device is central to the LESS Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM) REP philosophy, which prioritizes Restore function, Early intervention and Preserve anatomy.

The core design intent of Sacrix®

Sacrix® is continuously being developed by a team of orthopedic spine surgeons, neurosurgeons and interventional pain management physicians to solve three key clinical challenges in outpatient spinal fusion:

to promote stability and fusion,that compresses and stabilizes the SI joint to eliminate painful motion,

About Dr. Kingsley R. Chin

Dr. Chin is a professor and board-certified practicing orthopedic spine surgeon, Columbia-trained engineer, and Harvard-trained physician-entrepreneur. As Founder and CEO of KIC Ventures , he leads a portfolio of innovative spine technologies with more than 60 patents and 90+ peer-reviewed publications to his name.

About KIC Ventures. Founded in 2013 as the venture arm of Kingsley Investment Company (KIC) LLC, KIC Ventures focuses exclusively on advancing outpatient spine surgery through its Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM) philosophy. With a portfolio of innovative spine technologies and a commitment to empowering physicians, KIC Ventures has become the world's largest private equity firm with a majority-owned portfolio of differentiated spine companies focused on outpatient spine solutions.

