Micropower Direct Broadens Point-Of-Load Product Line With High-Efficiency Switching Regulators
"Engineers are under pressure to shrink designs, cut heat, and keep costs in check," said Amy Anahory, CEO of MicroPower Direct. "That's where the MSR78xx series fits - it improves circuit thermal performance without complicating the rest of the design."
To meet the demands of today's industrial and embedded systems, engineers are increasingly shifting away from traditional linear regulators - not just to improve efficiency, but to reduce heat and minimize board complexity. The MSR78xx series is engineered for exactly that need: reliable, high-efficiency regulation without the overhead of heatsinks or bulky packaging.
The new models include:
. MSR7805BW (0.5A), MSR7810BW (1A), and MSR7820CW (2A)
Key features:
-
Up to 97% efficiency (no heatsink required)
Short-circuit and over-temperature protection
Full power operation from –40°C to +85°C
Low-noise switching design
Compact SIP3 footprint for streamlined integration
The MSR78xx series is tested to EN 55032 Class B EMC standards and meets key IEC 61000-4 immunity levels when used with the recommended input filter. These regulators are ideally suited for space-constrained, high-reliability designs across industries like industrial automation, test and measurement, and embedded power systems - including energy, medical, and defense-related applications.
For additional information, visit our MSR78xx landing page .
About MicroPower Direct
MicroPower Direct is a U.S.-based, WOSB-certified (Women-Owned Small Business) supplier of high-performance power solutions for OEMs in industrial, medical, aerospace, and electronics applications. Since 1999, we've helped engineers meet tough design goals with reliable, cost-effective AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, point-of-load regulators, and IGBT drivers that are easy to specify and ready to ship.
Media Contact:
Amy Anahory
MicroPower Direct
[email protected]
SOURCE MicroPower Direct
