Orion Space Solutions Prepares For Historical VLEO DARPA Ouija Program Mission Launch

CHANTILLY, Va., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Space Solutions (Orion), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield announced the successful completion of a test readiness review (TRR) for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Ouija program very low Earth orbit (VLEO) mission, slated for launch in late summer 2025.

The Ouija program, initiated in 2022, will mark a significant milestone in space exploration and data collection. The Ouija nanosatellite, designed for long-duration operations in VLEO, will carry a comprehensive suite of ionospheric and high-frequency (HF) sensors and instruments. These include Langmuir Probes, RF Impedance Probes, HF Sounders, Atomic Oxygen Sensors, Science Magnetometers, Floating Potential Probes and Accelerometers. The mission aims to quantify the HF noise environment in space, gather unprecedented data from the F2 layer of the ionosphere, and validate near real-time HF propagation predictions.

The recent successful system TRR presented by the Orion team marks a major milestone, verifying the readiness of the Ouija nanosatellite space vehicle for the demanding conditions of VLEO. During the TRR, the Orion team presented the status of the assembly and test of the space vehicle, and the plan and preparations to conduct system-level environmental test and calibration prior to launch.

"The successful completion of the TRR is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Chad Fish, president and general manager, Orion. "This milestone brings us one step closer to revolutionizing our understanding of the ionosphere and HF propagation. We're excited to lead this groundbreaking mission that will push the boundaries of space exploration and data collection in VLEO."

The Orion-led team, supported by partners including STR, Skeyeon, Utah State University, MMA, Benchmark, Redwire, Raytheon BCT and the University of Alaska will now focus on final preparations for space vehicle launch.

"The Ouija program represents a significant leap forward in space technology and scientific research," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and CEO, Arcfield. "We're proud to support this innovative VLEO mission which underscores our commitment to advancing space capabilities and strengthening our nation's technological edge."

Distribution Statement "A" (Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited)

