Engineering Services Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F: Market Remains Highly Fragmented, Led By AECOM And Mcdermott
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|385
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.1 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.55 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
- AECOM McDermott International, Inc WSP Global Inc Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Balfour Beatty Plc. WorleyParsons Limited Kiewit Corporation AtkinsRealis Group Inc., (SNC-Lavalin) Jacobs Solutions Inc. Larsen & Toubro Limited ICS Engineering Services Engineers India Limited LaserBond Cyient Wipro Samsung Engineering Porsche Engineering (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Hyundai Engineering (HEC) UGL Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd. China Overseas Engineering Group China Engineering Consultants, Inc. (CECI) Xodus Group Tech Mahindra Assystem S.A Colliers International Group Inc. Peakurban Pty Limited Babcock International Group plc iGreenData Transtech Engineers, Inc. Porsche Engineering Group GmbH Sunland.Al (International) Co. Limited Jacobs Solutions, Inc. Ramboll Group A/S JLL Engineering Services Dyson UK Stork SNC-Lavalin Group Inc J. Murphy & Sons Limited Arcadis Babcock International Group Alstom ALTEN Areva Artelia L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Axiscades Technologies Limited Mobica Limited Amey plc BEP Engineering Services Automotive Systems and Projects Tecosim Group In-tech electronics GmbH IQT Group Techno Engineering & Associates GT Ground Engineering & Construction Services Porsche Engineering Services, Ltd. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Capgemini AKTIAS tech Oracle MMTR Technology GlobalLogic Boeing Airplane and Transport Corporation Ayesa Softelligence SRL Colliers Englobe Corporation Norda Stelo Inc CWA Engineers Inc UES Riner Engineering KFW Engineers & Surveying Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Dextra Technologies Fluor Corporation Bechtel Corporation ABL Group ASA Proper Marine 10Pearls Whiz Schlumberger Argentina S.A. Pecom Servicios Energia S.A. Anasac Silicon Engineering Consultants Techint Engineering and Construction Egis Group Omrania Emirates International Gas (EIG) Saudi Engineering Group International (SEGI) Aroma International Building Contracting LLC Smart Cities Building Contracting LLC Black & White Engineering ISG Construction Saudi K-KEM Engineering Service Company Rheinmetall Resonant Holdings Thelo DB Dorman Long Engineering Limited CDR Engineering Consultancy Nigeria Limited ILF Engineers Nigeria Limited GIBB Epsilon Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd EHL Engineering Group South Zambezi Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd
