$11.6 Trillion Food And Beverages Markets Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Organic Products And E-Commerce Set For Rapid Growth, Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Dominates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|657
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$11.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Nestle S.A PepsiCo Inc Anheuser-Busch InBev Tyson Foods Inc. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) JBS S.A. Mars Incorporated The Coca-Cola Company Cargill Inc. Imperial brands plc Arnott's Group Bega Cheese Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Storia Foods & Beverages OFI Bulla Dairy Foods Britannia Industries Limited China Resources Beverage Sichuan Viee Beverage Food Co. Fonterra Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. COFCO Corporation Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Ltd. Dali Foods Group Tsingtao Brewery Group Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited Chain Lawson RX Japan ITO EN Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Kikkoman Corporation Calbee Inc. Suntory Holdings Limited Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Maruha Nichiro Corporation Narichan Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) Compose Coffee IFF Nongshim Co., Ltd. Ottogi Corporation Pulmuone Co., Ltd. Haitai Confectionery & Foods Co., Ltd. Dongwon F&B Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. Seoul Milk Cooperative Danone Carrefour Italy DSM-Firmenich Donaldson Company Inc Lactalis Group Ferrero Granarolo Ebro Foods Grupo Bimbo Unilever Heineken Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Madeta a.s. Sokolow S.A. Cris-Tim Ursus Breweries Cherkizovo Group Baltika Breweries The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd Arva Flour Mills Inc Protein Industries BioNeutra Lactalis Inc Maple Leaf Foods Olymel Datassential Inc Oasis International Blystone & Donaldson Tyson Foods Inc Del Monte Fresh Produce Ltd The Hain Celestial Group Adams & Brooks Inc The Kraft Heinz Company Dr. Pepper Snapple Group NotCo Ltd Duas Rodas Industrial Bodega Santa Julia (Zuccardi) IMCD Joli Foods S.A.S JBS S.A Grupo Petropolis Agrosuper Ambev Thurath Al-Madina Emirates Food Industries LLC i-PRO Al Rabie Saudi Foods Company Almarai Company Arab Company for Livestock Development (ACOLID) Al-Watania Company Agthia Group PJSC AWJ Dangote Industries Limited Varun Beverages Limited Abu Auf Group Cadbury FrieslandCampina WAMCO PLC CHI Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Food and Beverages Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment