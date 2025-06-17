$428.95 Bn Industrial Real Estate Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Asia-Pacific Takes Center Stage As Largest Contributor To Industrial Real Estate

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Real Estate Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the industrial real estate market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global industrial real estate market reached a value of nearly $265.84 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.56% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $265.84 billion in 2024 to $347.45 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.50%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2029 and reach $438.95 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing infrastructure development, increasing construction activities and increased industrialization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rising construction material costs and rising energy costs. Going forward, the increasing e-commerce growth, supply chain optimization, cold storage and logistics growth and favorable government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the industrial real estate market in the future include regulatory zoning and restrictions and interest rate challenges.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial real estate market, accounting for 36.15% or $96.1 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the industrial real estate market will be Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.68% and 5.39% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.37% and 5.15% respectively.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.40% of the total market in 2023. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC was the largest competitor with a 2.24% share of the market, followed by Cushman & Wakefield Inc. with 2.12%, JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle). with 1.65%, Prologis Inc. with 0.61%, Ares Management Corporation. with 0.61%, Colliers International Group Inc. with 0.57%, Brookfield Corporation with 0.49%, Goodman Group. with 0.39%, CBRE Group. with 0.38% and Avison Young with 0.32%.

The industrial real estate market is segmented by product into industrial, retail, office and warehousing. The warehousing market was the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by product, accounting for 40.57% or $107.85 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the warehousing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial real estate market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 7.56% during 2024-2029.

The industrial real estate market is segmented by application into manufacturing, distribution, logistics, research and development, data centers and other applications. The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by application, accounting for 30.09% or $79.98 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the data centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial real estate market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.04% during 2024-2029.

The industrial real estate market is segmented by size into small, medium and large. The small market was the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by size, accounting for 45.30% or $120.43 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the small segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial real estate market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the industrial real estate markets segmented by product will arise in the warehousing segment, which will gain $47.4 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the industrial real estate markets segmented by size will arise in the small segment, which will gain $40.5 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the industrial real estate markets segmented by application will arise in the manufacturing segment, which will gain $22.67 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The industrial real estate market size will gain the most in the USA at $16.48 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the industrial real estate market include focus on developing strategic partnerships, such as real estate management solutions. Player-adopted strategies in the industrial real estate market include focus on strengthening its business operations through new franchise launches and through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the industrial real estate companies to focus on warehousing to capitalize on rapid market growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on developing strategic partnerships to expand distribution channels, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for industrial real estate, focus on leveraging digital channels to reach target audiences, focus on building relationships with key stakeholders and focus on targeting key end-user segments in industrial real estate.

Product: Industrial; Retail; Office; Warehousing

Size: Small; Medium; Large Application: Manufacturing; Distribution; Logistics; Research and Development; Data Centers; Other Applications

