$428.95 Bn Industrial Real Estate Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Asia-Pacific Takes Center Stage As Largest Contributor To Industrial Real Estate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|314
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$265.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$438.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Cushman & Wakefield Inc. JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) Prologis Inc. Ares Management Corporation Colliers International Group Inc. Brookfield Corporation Goodman Group CBRE Group Avison Young Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) ESR Group Limited Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) Actis Mahindra Lifespaces Bhoomilap Pvt Ltd. Hulic Co. Lendlease Corporation Centuria Capital Group Sattva Group Jababeka Group Bain Capital DNE Group China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited China Merchants Property Development Co., Ltd. Shui On Land Limited Hang Lung Group China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (COLI) China Vanke Co., Ltd. China Resources Land Limited Seibu Holdings Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Taisei Corporation Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. Tokyu Land Corporation Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Mori Trust Co., Ltd. Warburg Pincus IGIS Asset Management Dongbu Corporation Booyoung Group ShinYoung Greensys Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. ESR Kendall Square REIT Co. Ltd Business Immo Oxford Economics Hutcheon Mearns Ltd Arcapita SEGRO Logicor Colliers Baltic Samolet Group Accolade Holding CPI Property Group Prologis GLP Panattoni P3 Logistic Parks Knight Frank M7 Real Estate Summit Realty Ventures, LLC Investcorp Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Sealy & Company LLC Exeter Property Group LLC Hillwood Development Company Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. EastGroup Properties Inc Terreno Realty Corporation Dermody Properties LLC Bridge Development Partners LLC Conor Commercial Real Estate CenterPoint Properties Lincoln Property Company Clarion Partners Patria Investments Limited SalfaCorp Odebrecht JHSF Participacoes S/A Andrade Gutierrez BR Properties Sonda Terranum IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Reches Real Estate TECOM Group Newmark Group, Inc Agility Logistics Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group Gav-Yam Emaar Properties Aldar Properties Saudi Industrial Property Authority - MODON Dubai Investments PJSC Manazel Real Estate Al Mazaya Holding LMD Madinet Masr for Housing and Development SAE Chagoury Group Murray & Roberts Aden Group RMB Westport Palm Hills Developments Jumia Properties
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
