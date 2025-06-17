$38.76 Bn Small Scale LNG Liquefaction Technology And Services Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Rising Demand For Decentralized Energy Solutions Spurs Expansion
|576
|2024 - 2034
|$10.48 Billion
|$38.76 Billion
|14.0%
|Global
- Type: Technology; Services Size of Liquefaction Per Train: 0.1 MTPA; Above 0.1-0.5 MTPA; Above 0.5-1.0 MTPA; 1.0 MTPA Size of Liquefaction Plant: Micro; Small; Intermediate; Upper-Intermediate Application: Industrial; Transportation; Utilities; Marine; Other Technology Type: Equipment; Process Solutions; Storage; Transportation; Automation Systems Service Type: Operations & Maintenance; Consulting; Feasibility Studies
- Linde plc Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APCI) Honeywell International Inc. Black & Veatch Corp. Chart Industries Inc. Chiyoda Corporation Wartsila Oyj Abp Nikkiso Co. Ltd. Royal Dutch Shell Saipem S.p.A Kleenheat Gas GAIL (India) Limited Technip Energies Fabrum Tianjin Sinogas Repower Energy Co., Ltd. Sichuan Rongteng Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Ningxia Hanas LNG Co., Ltd. Shanghai Lianfeng Gas Co., Ltd. ENN Energy Holdings Limited Guanghui Energy Co., Ltd. KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation (KEYS) Gas Entec ENCH Group KN Energies RUHE Biogas Service GmbH Axpo Elengy Cryogenic Container Solutions B.V. Gazprom Novatek Chart Ferox Eesti Gaas Honeywell International Inc. (USA) CNX Resources Corp NuBlu Energy Cryopeak LNG Solutions (Canada) Canada LNG Group (Canada) Distributed Gas Solutions Canada (DGSC) (Canada) Top Speed Energy Canada Holding Ltd. (Canada) Stolt LNGaz Ltd. (Canada) Pampa Energia (Argentina) Eneva Copergas Fulcrum LNG QatarEnergy (Qatar) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (UAE) Karpowership International ENN Natural Gas Pte Ltd Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) Unigaz Group Galileo Global Technologies Ltd AG&P (Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company) (UAE) Oman LNG (Oman) Renergen Limited (South Africa) OneLng (South Africa) Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited GL Africa Energy (South Africa) UTM Offshore Limited (Nigeria)
