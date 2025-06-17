Smart Hospital Beds Market 20252033 US$4.77B Forecast Datam Intelligence: Informed Insight

Smart Hospital Beds Market

Smart Hospital Beds Market valued at US$ 3.28 Billion in 2024, projected to hit US$ 4.77 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2033.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Hospital Beds Market Outlook 2025The global Smart Hospital Beds Market is gaining momentum as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities adopt advanced medical technologies to improve patient outcomes, enhance staff efficiency, and manage healthcare costs. As populations age and the burden of chronic diseases grows, healthcare providers are looking to transform traditional hospital infrastructure starting with the bed itself.Market Growth and Future ForecastAs of 2025, the Smart Hospital Beds Market Size stood at US$ 3.28 Billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.77 Billion by 2033, reflecting steady growth over the forecast period CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2033.To Download Sample Report:Key Market DriversAging Population: With more elderly patients requiring frequent monitoring and long-term care, hospitals are investing in smart beds that allow for better mobility, vital sign tracking, and remote communication.Pressure on Hospital Staff: Healthcare professionals face mounting pressure to provide quality care with limited resources. Smart beds help reduce workload by automating routine tasks, allowing healthcare staff to focus more on patient care.Remote Monitoring: Integration with health IT systems enables doctors and nurses to monitor patients' vitals in real-time even from outside the room.Fall Prevention & Safety Alerts: Smart beds are often equipped with sensors that can detect patient movement and alert staff to potential falls or emergencies.Preference for Home Healthcare: There's growing demand for semi-electric or fully electric smart beds for use in home settings, especially for elderly and mobility-impaired patients.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America continues to lead the global smart hospital beds market, thanks to high healthcare expenditure, strong insurance coverage, and early adoption of digital healthcare solutions. U.S. hospitals are upgrading existing bed infrastructure with AI-enabled beds that can automatically adjust position, measure body weight, and even send alerts to the nurse station if the patient is in distress.Canada is also investing in smart bed systems, particularly in elderly care homes and rehabilitation centers. Across the region, there's a growing trend of integrating smart beds with other hospital systems to enable seamless patient monitoring.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific, especially countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and India, is experiencing rapid growth in this market. This is largely due to the rise in elderly populations and chronic illnesses, which require long-term care. Cost-effective semi-electric smart beds are gaining traction in both hospitals and homes.Japan, in particular, is taking a leadership role in the use of smart medical furniture, with both domestic innovation and government-backed healthcare reform accelerating the transition.Competitive LandscapeBaxter International, IncStrykerLINET Group SEArjoAmico Group of CompaniesMalvestio SpaJoerns HealthcarePARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.Favero Health Projects SpaUmano Medical IncMarket Segmentation:By Product Type Outlook: Electric Beds, Manual Beds, Semi-Electric BedsBy Technology Outlook: Bluetooth Technology, Wi-Fi Technology, Infrared Technology, Other IoT-Enabled TechnologiesBy Application Outlook: Patient Monitoring, Emergency Care, ICU/CCU Care, Postoperative Care, Chronic CareBy End User Outlook: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Care Settings, Other Healthcare FacilitiesBy Regional Market: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa,Latest News – USAIn 2025, U.S. hospitals are actively rolling out smart bed infrastructure in both urban and suburban locations. Several newly built“smart hospitals” are embedding features like voice control, bed-exit alarms, and temperature sensors into patient rooms.There is also a growing shift in using smart beds for in-home care, especially through Medicare-supported programs. Hospitals are leveraging real-time data from beds to predict patient deterioration hours before any visible signs, drastically improving emergency response times.Newer facilities are also focusing on infection control, with antimicrobial materials, self-sanitizing bed rails, and automated cleaning alerts becoming standard in smart bed models.Latest News – JapanJapan is leading the way in semi-electric smart beds, especially in home-based elder care. In 2025, new models were introduced with robotic assistance for repositioning, making it easier for family caregivers to provide support without external help.Manufacturers in Japan have also integrated sleep quality tracking into bed systems, enabling users to monitor rest cycles and adjust settings like firmness and temperature. These beds are gaining popularity not just in hospitals but also in assisted-living centers.The government has initiated programs to support the deployment of tech-integrated hospital beds in public healthcare facilities, especially in rural regions. This aligns with Japan's long-term vision of a“smart aging society.ConclusionThe smart hospital beds market is evolving from a niche luxury to a mainstream healthcare necessity. With rising pressure on healthcare systems worldwide, these beds are proving to be valuable assets not just in acute care hospitals, but also in long-term care, rehabilitation, and home settings.Regions like North America are leading in innovation and hospital-based adoption, while countries like Japan are paving the way for smart homecare solutions. As the world moves towards personalized, efficient, and tech-driven healthcare, smart hospital beds will continue to play a central role in shaping the future of patient care.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Here are the Recent Related Reports By DataM intelligence:Hospital Furniture Market Size 2025-2033Hospital Supplies Market Size

