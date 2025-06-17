Candidate Todd J. Stein For District Leader Is Connecting With Voters

Todd's friend Jeff Golden and his mother Judy head to vote

Stein Casts his own Vote

Stein speaks to Voters

- Todd J. Stein, District Leader CandidateNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As early voting for the 2025 primaries continues, District Leader candidate Todd J. Sein reflects on a powerful and inspiring start at the polls, connecting with neighbors, hearing their concerns, and feeling the momentum build.“Serving as a District Leader is not just about fulfilling official responsibilities,” said Stein.“It's about embracing the community in every way, being present, accessible, and accountable to the people I represent.”During the first weekend of early voting, Todd met with dozens of residents who had already cast their votes and offered words of encouragement. Many were longtime neighbors and new supporters who shared their hopes for the future of the district.“What's been most meaningful to me is learning more about the people I serve, not just what policies matter to them, but who they are. These conversations remind me why I do this work.”Todd will continue visiting early voting locations across the district through June 24th Election speaking with voters and reinforcing a commitment to community-centered leadership.“I'm proud of the trust people have placed in me, and I'll continue showing up for them, every day, not just during election season.”

