Gujarat SLSA Launches 24X7 Legal, Psychological Support For Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims' Kin

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 17 (IANS) In the wake of the devastating Air India crash in which 270 people died, the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) has set up a dedicated emergency response unit titled the 'Plane Crash Legal Support Helpdesk' to assist the bereaved families with immediate legal and psychological aid.

Operating round-the-clock, the 24x7 helpdesk is staffed by trained legal aid lawyers offering crucial support in areas such as documentation, identity verification, and compensation claims.

Walk-in services are also available for those seeking direct legal guidance.

To ensure timely and accessible support, qualified advocates have been deployed on the ground to counsel grieving families, providing real-time assistance in navigating legal procedures related to loss and recovery.

Understanding the deep emotional toll of the tragedy, SLSA has also activated trauma and grievance redressal support through its Victimology Centre 'Sangathi.'

Free psychological counselling is being offered to both victims injured in the crash and their families.

All services are being provided free of charge, aligned with the mission of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to ensure justice and support for every citizen in distress.

For assistance, families can reach out to the national toll-free helpline 15100, or contact Gujarat SLSA directly at 6357981044 or 079-22850999.

On June 12, a major disaster in recent aviation history took place when Air India flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off, claiming the lives of 270 people which included 241 passengers and crew on board the aircraft and people on the ground, including some MBBS doctors.

The Boeing Dreamliner lost contact with the Air Traffic Control seconds after take-off and rammed into a doctors' hostel near the airport.

Among the deceased were several prominent individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Rescue and relief operations were mobilised, with forensic teams working round-the-clock to identify victims through DNA testing.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting possible technical failure, though aviation authorities have not confirmed any official findings yet.

The tragedy is being described as one of the deadliest air crashes in India's recent history.